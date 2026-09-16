Stolen car driver killed after crashing into Metro bus in Kent, WA: Multiple injuries

The Brief A driver in a stolen car died Wednesday morning after crashing into a Metro bus at high speed in Kent, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. Multiple bus passengers sustained injuries in the collision and were transported to a nearby hospital, while the bus driver escaped unhurt. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the identity of the deceased driver or the current conditions of the injured riders as the investigation continues.



A driver in a stolen car died Wednesday morning when the vehicle plowed into a Metro bus in Kent, injuring multiple passengers.

Deadly crash involving Kent Metro bus

What we know:

According to King County Metro, the incident happened at around 6:56 a.m. on 83rd Avenue South and South 277th Street.

What they're saying:

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), which is leading the investigation, confirmed with FOX 13 Seattle that the driver of the stolen car was confirmed dead and multiple people who were riding the bus were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The bus driver was not injured.

"The car was a stolen car and likely hit the bus at a high rate of speed," said KCSO Communications Manager Brandyn Hull.

What we don't know:

Details about the driver of the stolen car and the conditions of the bus riders who were injured have not been released.

The KCSO's Major Accident Response Team is actively investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from communications between FOX 13 Seattle and King County Metro and the King County Sheriff's Office.

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