New Jersey Devils hire former Seattle Kraken coach Jessica Campbell

The Brief The New Jersey Devils hired Jessica Campbell as manager of hockey development and Bryan McCabe as assistant general manager of the Utica Comets. Campbell previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken, becoming the first female full-time on-bench NHL assistant coach. The front-office appointments coincide with the opening of training camp under new general manager Sunny Mehta.



The New Jersey Devils have hired Jessica Campbell as manager of hockey development and Bryan McCabe as VP of prospect personnel and assistant general manager of the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 22: Assistant coach Jessica Campbell of the Seattle Kraken gathers the team together during the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Climate Pledge Arena on October 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

The moves, announced Wednesday as players report to training camp, are the latest additions to the front office by new GM Sunny Mehta.

The backstory:

Campbell joins the Devils after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken. Campbell was the first woman to serve as an on-bench full-time assistant coach in the NHL.

She and McCabe are set to report to assistant GM Braden Birch, who joined Mehta from the Florida Panthers. McCabe also comes from Florida, where he was director of player personnel.

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The Source: Information in this story comes from the Associated Press.

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