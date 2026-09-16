WA ranked best state in the U.S. for teachers, report shows

The Brief Washington ranked the best state for teachers, followed by New York, Virginia, Illinois and Utah. Washington stood out for its 83% decade-long salary growth, $83,938 average salary and eligibility for tenure after three years. Despite strong performers, teacher pay nationally has fallen 5% after inflation over the past decade.



Teachers looking for the best states to build their careers may want to look beyond traditional education hubs, according to a new WalletHub analysis .

The study compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 measures related to teacher compensation, job opportunities and working conditions. The metrics included salary growth, starting pay, pupil-teacher ratios, school funding, tenure policies and teacher turnover.

WalletHub placed greater weight on "Opportunity and Competition", which included factors such as salaries and job security. The second category, "Academic and Work Environment," measured conditions including school quality and classroom resources.

Washington ranked best state for teachers

By the numbers:

Washington ranked No. 1 as the best state for teachers in part because teacher pay has increased sharply over the past decade. The state recorded the largest increase in teacher salaries during that period, at more than 83%, according to WalletHub.

After adjusting for the cost of living, Washington had the second-highest average annual teacher salary at $83,938. Its average starting salary also ranked fourth nationally at $52,713.

Teachers in Washington can also qualify for tenure after three years, one of the shortest periods in the country. The state also requires annual teacher evaluations and has a digital learning plan for potential school closures.

Meanwhile, New York ranked second overall and had the highest average annual salary for public-school teachers after adjusting for the cost of living, at $87,670. The state also ranked fourth for income growth potential and fifth for average teacher pensions.

What they're saying:

"Despite having one of the most crucial jobs in America – educating the next generation – teachers are often underpaid and underappreciated," Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, said in a statement. "The states that make a teaching career the most rewarding are those that compensate educators well, invest heavily in educational resources, pass laws that improve school-system quality, and provide supportive conditions that lead to low turnover."

Best states in U.S. for teachers

Washington New York Virginia Illinois Utah

See the full report here .

Teacher salaries not keeping up with U.S. inflation

Big picture view:

The finding some as education remains one of the lowest-paying occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree, and teacher salaries have not kept pace with inflation.

Adjusted for inflation, on average, teachers are making 5% less than they did 10 years ago.

The Source: The information for this story was provided by WalletHub, which created the ranking with data collected as of Aug. 17, 2026 from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Education, National Education Association, National Center for Education Statistics, Council for Community and Economic Research, TeacherPensions.org, ProCon.org, National Council on Teacher Quality, Projections Central - State Occupational Projections, Learning Police Institute, Education Commision of the States, State Educational Technology Directors Association and WalletHub research. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

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