Two gun violence plans, one debate: What’s dividing Seattle City Hall

The Brief Councilmember Maritza Rivera is pushing a two-year, $418,000 "focused deterrence" proposal to curb gun violence by using police warnings alongside supportive services for roughly 900 targeted individuals. Mayor Katie Wilson prefers a strategy centered on community-based violence interrupters, leading to a debate over how heavily the city should rely on law enforcement versus community outreach. The Seattle City Council can approve Rivera's proposal to hire an outside criminologist, but full implementation ultimately depends on whether the mayor chooses to act on it.



Seattle leaders agree the city needs to do more to address gun violence. The fight at City Hall is over what that should look like and how much of a role police should play.

Councilmember Maritza Rivera is pushing a two-year, $418,000 focused-deterrence proposal, while Mayor Katie Wilson has introduced a gun violence plan of her own. Rivera argues the mayor’s approach does not go far enough.

"I’m underwhelmed by the response from the mayor’s office to all the shootings that we’ve seen across the city," said Rivera.

The disagreement comes as Rivera asks the Seattle City Council to greenlight her proposal, which would bring in a criminologist who has used the tactic before in Philadelphia and Baltimore.

If Seattle leaders agree, what's the fight about?

Rivera says her proposal is no knee-jerk reaction and that she has been trying to work with Wilson's office throughout the year.

"I’ve been trying to work with the mayor’s office on this all year," said Rivera.

She has also accused Wilson of being unwilling to engage with law enforcement.

"You know, let's face it. This mayor is not wanting to engage with police," said Rivera.

But the mayor’s office says the two sides agree that focused deterrence has a place in Seattle’s gun violence strategy.

"I think Councilmember Rivera and I agree that focused deterrence is a really important part of our gun violence reduction strategy," the mayor’s office said.

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Seattle's competing plans to stop gun violence

Political consultant Sandeep Kaushik, with Sound View Strategies, said the divide comes down in part to how the city uses law enforcement as it tries to prevent violence.

"How much stick do we use as opposed to carrot, right?" said Kaushik.

Kaushik said the disagreement may sound like an inside-City-Hall policy fight, but it has consequences outside the council chambers.

"The reason it matters is what we’re seeing play out on the streets of Seattle right now," said Kaushik. "But nonetheless, we have pockets in this city, and we have flareups in this city, acts of violence that shock the conscious. Like Bite of Seattle. Like Belltown."

Kaushik said there is "very legitimate public concern" about getting a handle on the violence.

Video captured by Mia Doces of the Belltown street takeover over the weekend.

What is focused deterrence?

Rivera is pushing what is known as focused deterrence.

She says the strategy would identify people involved in gun violence in Seattle. Rivera said Seattle police have told her that group includes about 900 people. She said the theory behind the approach is that less than 1% of the population is responsible for half of shootings.

Kaushik described the strategy as combining an offer of help with the threat of consequences for continued violence.

"The cops are there saying, ‘We know who you are and we’re not busting you. You have a chance to change your life, but if you don’t do it you’re going to face the consequences.’ That rubs some folks in Seattle the wrong way," said Kaushik.

Rivera is trying to bring in the founder of the National Network for Safe Communities to implement the plan.

Mayor Wilson's approach: Violence interruption?

Kaushik said Wilson’s newly introduced proposal takes a different approach.

"The plan she launched in the last 24 hours really doesn’t do focused deterrence," said Kaushik.

He described the mayor's approach as more focused on violence interruption, which uses people who have left gangs or violence to reach those currently involved.

"You find people that have left that life, former gang members," explained Kaushik. "You bring them in as ambassadors and outreach workers to talk to people that are in that life in a proactive way and try to get them to change their behaviors."

Kaushik said Rivera and others are questioning whether that approach is enough.

"I think folks like Maritza Rivera are saying we’re already doing this violence interrupter stuff," said Sandeep. "And we need to do something different here."

Rivera's proposal would cost $418,000 over two years.

She said the council can approve the proposal and set the plan in motion, but it would ultimately be up to the mayor whether to act on it.

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