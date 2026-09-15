Convicted Seattle mass shooter recently released booked on new charges

The Brief A convicted felon was arrested in Bellevue after police say officers found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in his pocket. Alrick Hollingsworth served nearly seven years for shooting five people at a Seattle bus stop in 2016 and was released in February. Federal Way police have since identified Hollingsworth as a suspect in a separate June shooting and he has been formally charged.



A convicted felon who served nearly seven years in prison for shooting five people at a Seattle bus stop in 2016 is back behind bars after Bellevue police say officers found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in his pocket — and Federal Way police say they have since identified him as a suspect in another shooting.

Alrick Hollingsworth was arrested Aug. 7 after Bellevue police responded to a 911 call at 4:17 a.m. involving a reported weapon and what officers believed sounded like a domestic disturbance.

Alrick Hollingsworth

Body camera video from the arrest shows Hollingsworth repeatedly resisting officers, shouting profanities and insisting police had no legal authority to detain or search him.

"This is illegal! Hey, where’s the camera at, bro? Hey, bro, this ain’t legal," Hollingsworth shouted as officers struggled to restrain him.

He later accused the officers of racism and maintained that he had simply been walking down the street when police approached him.

What they're saying:

Bellevue police Captain Brendan Kidd said officers were responding to a high-priority call.

"Dispatch received a 911 call from an apartment," Kidd said. "All we learned at the time was there was mention of a weapon and what sounded like a domestic disturbance in the background. Officers responded to the area immediately."

He said officers spotted Hollingsworth walking rapidly away from the area and attempted to detain him while they investigated.

"At that point, the suspect tried to walk away," Kidd said. "Officers attempted to detain him because we can’t let somebody that we believe is armed to walk into the community."

Bodycam video shows several officers taking Hollingsworth to the ground as he continued to resist being handcuffed.

"I ain’t did nothing!" Hollingsworth yelled.

Alrick Hollingsworth being arrested by Bellevue police on Aug. 7, 2026.

When an officer told him his resistance made police concerned he could be armed, Hollingsworth objected to being searched.

Police said officers then discovered a Taurus .45-caliber handgun in Hollingsworth’s pocket. Investigators said the gun was loaded with a round in the chamber.

With his prior felony conviction, he is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

Hollingsworth continued to argue that the search and arrest were illegal after officers recovered the weapon.

"You already got the gun," he told them at one point.

Later, as officers prepared to transport him to jail, Hollingsworth said, "I’m gonna beat this. So the longer you hold me, you’re gonna get sued."

The confrontation escalated to the point that officers placed Hollingsworth in a full-body restraint known as the WRAP, which restricts a person’s ability to kick while keeping the restrained person in an upright position. Bellevue Police say they use them during volatile arrests about once a week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Alrick Hollingsworth being restrained in a WRAP by Bellevue police on Aug. 7, 2026.

"It is the safest way," Kidd said. "What I would equate it to is how we wrap up or swaddle a baby. It’s very safe. It’s protective. And it keeps them from hurting themselves or anybody else."

Kidd praised the officers for remaining composed as Hollingsworth repeatedly cursed at them, made sexually explicit remarks and hurled racial and anti-gay slurs during the encounter.

"Officers did an excellent job remaining calm, giving him continued verbal commands about what we expected and what we wanted," Kidd said.

"I’m proud of the officers and the job they did," Kidd added. "They did exactly what we trained, which was to remain calm and detached emotionally and professionally from the call and recognize that their end state was a safe arrest of a violent person."

The backstory:

The arrest comes less than seven months after Hollingsworth was released from prison for a 2016 shooting in Seattle.

Hollingsworth was 18 when he opened fire at a bus stop, shooting five people. He was convicted in 2019 of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock sentenced Hollingsworth to nine years in prison, with credit for time already served. Prosecutors had sought a 15-year sentence. At sentencing, Rothrock indicated the lower sentence would give Hollingsworth an opportunity to improve himself.

His prison sentence began March 29, 2019.

Alrick Hollingsworth booking photo

Department of Corrections records show Hollingsworth lost good-time credit while incarcerated, including for three fighting infractions and another incident in which he tore pages from a Bible and used them to start a fire in an electrical socket.

He was released Feb. 12, 2026, after serving six years, 10 months and 14 days from the start of his prison sentence.

Dig deeper:

Now, Hollingsworth is also accused of involvement in another shooting where a man was shot in the neck.

Federal Way police said a Crime Stoppers tip identified him from surveillance images as a suspect in a June 16 shooting. That identification occurred about a week after his Bellevue arrest.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Alrick Hollingsworth captured on security cameras in a Federal Way shooting case from June 16, 2026.

Court documents claim Hollingsworth opened fire at a man in a vehicle, despite several other people, including children, being in close proximity. Prosecutors called it a "chilling repetition of his conviction 10 years ago."

What's next:

Hollingsworth is being held on $100,000 bail in connection with the Bellevue case on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors say he's also been charged with first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the Federal Way shooting. His next court date in that case is scheduled for Sept. 28. Prosecutors are requesting his bail be increased to $500,000.

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