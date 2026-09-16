Woman died, husband hospitalized after being stranded in WA's Enchantments

The Brief Sybil Claborn, a 45-year-old hiker from Oklahoma, died after becoming stranded with her husband in 1 to 2 feet of snow during a severe storm in the core zone of the Enchantments. Heavy snow and stormy weather repeatedly prevented rescue helicopters from reaching the remote location overnight as the husband reported her condition was worsening. Ground rescue crews reached the couple at 3:30 a.m. to find Claborn had died and her husband was suffering from severe hypothermia, after which he was helicoptered to a medical center the following morning.



A woman died after she and her husband became stranded in a dangerous storm while hiking the Enchantments.

According to authorities, the two were hiking the "core zone" of the Enchantments on Sunday, when a storm swept through and dropped significant snow. Around 5:26 p.m., the woman became unable to move, and her husband texted 911 to report they were stuck, their clothes were soaked and he could not carry her out.

The woman was later identified as 45-year-old Sybil Claborn from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Dispatchers tracked their location as being 7,000–8,000 in elevation, and 8–10 miles from the nearest trailheads.

Storms made rescue impossible, authorities say

Dig deeper:

Storms were dropping consistent snow for much of the day, and by 5:49 p.m., the husband contacted 911 again to report they were now stuck in 1–2 feet of snow, and that Sybil was now under an emergency blanket.

Rescue crews planned how to get the two out, opting for a helicopter once the weather cleared. But, the area was remote, and the weather was preventing helicopter access.

Chelan County Mountain Rescue was called in to conduct a ground rescue.

At 6:51 p.m., the sheriff's office requested a helicopter with a hoist. An Army helicopter launched from Yakima at 8:00 p.m., but was turned away by stormy weather.

The husband stayed in contact with 911 dispatch, reporting that Sybil's condition was worsening.

The Army attempted another helicopter approach at 10:50 p.m. but was again unable to clear the stormy weather.

The other side:

The ground rescue finally reached the couple at 3:30 a.m., by which time Sybil had died, and the husband was suffering from severe hypothermia. Crews set up a tent and were able to warm him inside.

Monday morning, the Army helicopter was able to reach the area, and the man was transported to Cascade Medical Center for treatment.

A Chelan County Sheriff's Office helicopter brought two deputies to the area to recover Sybil's body and turn it over to the coroner's office.

Exact information on Sybil's cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

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