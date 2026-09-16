UW building evacuated over suspected hazmat leak, no injuries reported

The Brief A University of Washington campus building was briefly evacuated Wednesday morning following reports of a basement refrigerant leak near 15th Ave NE and NE Pacific St. Seattle Fire Hazmat crews tested the air quality, declared the building safe, and cleared occupants to return inside. University maintenance personnel took over the remaining cleanup operations after fire officials finished clearing the facility.



A building on the University of Washington campus was briefly evacuated late Wednesday morning after a suspected hazmat leak.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Seattle Fire Department was called to reports of a refrigerant leak in the basement of a facility building near 15th Ave NE and NE Pacific St.

Fire officials evacuated the building as a precaution.

Hazmat crews monitored the air throughout the building and determined it was safe for people to come back. No injuries were reported.

Campus maintenance took over cleanup once the fire department cleared the building.

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