Three arrested in the same car for separate crimes in Tukwila, WA
TUKWILA, Wash. - Police in Tukwila arrested three people riding in the same car for three separate offenses in what the department described as a bizarre string of events.
Timeline:
According to the Tukwila Police Department, officers responded to a shoplifting report at a local mall. The suspect fled in a vehicle that a detective quickly located along the West Valley Highway.
After pulling the car over, officers identified the passenger as the shoplifting suspect and took them into custody.
During the stop, Detective Mosely recognized the driver as someone officially banned from the mall from past incidents. Because the driver also had a suspended license, they were booked into jail.
Authorities said a second passenger lacked a valid driver's license and was told to wait by the vehicle for the owner. When the owner arrived, the passenger began assaulting them, prompting officers to return to the scene. She was arrested and booked into jail for fourth-degree assault.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media post by the Tukwila Police Department.
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