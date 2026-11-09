1 dead after house fire in Woodinville, WA: officials

The Brief One person died Monday morning following a house fire in the Woodinville area, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. Firefighters said another person escaped through a window before they arrived. No specific address was provided by Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, nor were any details released about the victim.



One person died Monday morning following a house fire in the Woodinville area, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.

What we know:

The agency said that at 2:10 a.m., crews received reports of a kitchen fire in a home on Little Bear Creek Road in the Woodinville area.

Officials said that the homeowners woke up to the fire spreading quickly. One person inside managed to call 911 from a bedroom, and emergency dispatchers managed to help them safely escape through a bedroom window.

As firefighters responded to the scene, they received reports that a second person was trapped inside the home, officials said. posted on social media around 4:34 a.m. that crews were on the scene of a working house fire and had received reports that one person was trapped inside the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters described the situation as a "fully involved structure fire," and crews immediately began fire suppression effort while searching for the person who was trapped.

Once the person was located, firefighters took them outside. Despite the life-saving efforts, firefighters said the person died.

What they're saying:

"Firefighters' rapid response and aggressive initial attack helped contain the fire to the home, preventing it from spreading to neighboring residences," Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

The Source: Information for this story came from social media posts by Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue.

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