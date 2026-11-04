Major takeaways from Washington's midterm election results

The Brief Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez won reelection in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican John Braun. Voters approved an initiative concerning transgender school sports, while measures on parental rights and repealing the millionaires tax are trailing. Seattle's transit tax measure is leading, while several judicial and local races remain undecided as ballot counting continues.



Washington voters made their voices heard during the midterm election, making big decisions on competitive congressional races and major statewide initiatives, with ballots still being tallied.

Keep reading for key takeaways from Washington's midterm election.

Gluesenkamp Perez wins reelection in 3rd District

Democratic incumbent Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez secured reelection in Washington's 3rd Congressional District on Wednesday morning. She defeated Republican challenger and state Sen. John Braun.

The contest was considered one of only 18 pure toss-up seats across all 435 congressional districts nationwide. Gluesenkamp Perez defended the seat she initially flipped for Democrats in 2022, while Braun, who received a Trump endorsement, sought to reclaim the seat for Republicans.

What they're saying:

Gluesenkamp Perez stressed that her focus remains grounded in her district of Southwest Washington rather than the halls of Congress.

"We are historically a pretty independent people in Southwest Washington. We're far away from the big centers of power and we like it that way," Gluesenkamp Perez said. "I know where my loyalty is. I'm flying home to see my son and my husband and my community every three or four days."

Voters split on statewide ballot initiatives

Ballot tabulations released Wednesday night showed clear paths for all three statewide initiatives:

Initiative 001: The "Parents' Bill of Rights" initiative is leaning "no" with 52.6% voting against it. The measure would expand parental access to school instructional materials, medical records, and counseling files.

Initiative 638: A measure to bar transgender athletes from competing in female K-12 sports teams has passed, with 56.6% of voters in favor. It also requires healthcare providers to verify biological sex for student athletes.

Initiative 645: The measure is failing with 57.9% against. The initiative sought to repeal Washington's 9.9% tax on household income over $1 million.

Transit sales tax and Seattle City Council race

Local perspective:

Seattle voters strongly backed Proposition 1, the 2026 Seattle Transit Measure, which is on pace to pass after 72.6% of voters approved it. The measure doubles the city's sales tax rate from 0.15% to 0.3%.

Funding from the measure will be dedicated towards expanding city bus service, safety upgrades, and light rail projects. It's expected to generate an estimated $138 million over 10 years.

In the race for Seattle City Council District 5, Nilu Jenks is leading Julie Kang. The winner of the North Seattle seat will only serve the remainder of the current term and must run again in 2027 for a full term.

Washington Supreme Court seats

Nearly all five judicial candidates are leading their races for the Washington Supreme Court by comfortable margins, apart from Position 4, which is in close contention:

Position 1: Justice Colleen Melody (59.9%, 1,241,215 votes) holds the lead over Scott Edwards (39.9%, 826,778 votes).

Position 3: Judge Jaime Michelle Hawk led with 57.7% (1,190,393 votes) against Judge David Stevens at 42% (867,692 votes).

Position 4: Judge Sean O’Donnell led with 50.9% (1,038,900 votes) over Judge Ian Birk at 48.7% (995,033 votes).

Position 5: Justice Theo Angelis led with 55.4% (1,139,33 votes) against Judge Dave Larson at 44.3% (909,946 votes).

Position 7: Chief Justice Debra Stephens led with 63.6% (1,306,519 votes) over Todd Bloom at 36.1% (742,457 votes).

National balance of power shifts in Congress

Big picture view:

Democrats won majorities in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections, establishing control over the legislative branch for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term. Now with control of both chambers, Democrats have stronger leverage over future budget decisions and can block executive nominations, including any potential appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Since 1960, the president's party has lost U.S. House seats in all but two midterm elections, with former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden all losing House majorities during their first terms.

Counting continues across Washington

What's next:

County auditors will process additional ballots daily, with new numbers expected around 4 p.m. Thursday. Official election results will be certified by the Secretary of State on Dec. 3.

MORE ELECTION NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Democrats win House and Senate - what this means for Trump's final two years

Live election results: Senate & House balance of power, governor’s races

Seattle Prop. 1 results: Transit sales tax leading in early vote

Nilu Jenks leads Julie Kang in Seattle City Council District 5 race

James Talarico defeats Ken Paxton to become next US Senator from Texas

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