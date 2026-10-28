Seattle Kraken top Maple Leafs 5-4 on Montour goal

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The Brief Brandon Montour scored with 34 seconds remaining to lift the Kraken to a 5-4 victory over Toronto after the Maple Leafs had tied the game just 56 seconds earlier. Seattle received goals from five different players, with Chandler Stephenson contributing a goal and an assist as the Kraken improved to 8-4-1. Josh Mahura scored his first goal of the season for the Kraken. Mahura's last three goals have all come against the Maple Leafs, dating back to January 17, 2023. He also scored the overtime winner for the Kraken in Toronto on October 18, 2025.



Defenseman Brandon Montour scored with 34 seconds left and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday to spoil No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna’s first two-goal game and three-point night.

After scoring on power plays in each of the first two periods, McKenna helped set up Auston Matthews' tying goal with 1:30 remaining and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky off for an extra attacker.

Montour then beat Bobrovsky with a slapper from the top of the right circle.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist to help Seattle improve to 8-4-1. Ryker Evans, Berkly Catton and Josh Mahura also scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves.

Stephenson gave Seattle a 3-2 lead on a power play at 3:33 of the second period, and assisted on Evans' goal with 9:02 left.

McKenna has five goals in 15 games this season. Matthews has 10 goals.

Jack Roslovic also scored for the Maple Leafs, cutting it to 4-3 at 8:02 of the third period. Bobrovsky stopped 12 shots as Toronto dropped to 7-6-2.

Up next

Maple Leafs: At San Jose on Saturday night.

Kraken: At Calgary on Friday night.

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.

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