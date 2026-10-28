Seattle Kraken top Maple Leafs 5-4 on Montour goal
SEATTLE - Defenseman Brandon Montour scored with 34 seconds left and the Seattle Kraken beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Wednesday to spoil No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna’s first two-goal game and three-point night.
After scoring on power plays in each of the first two periods, McKenna helped set up Auston Matthews' tying goal with 1:30 remaining and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky off for an extra attacker.
Montour then beat Bobrovsky with a slapper from the top of the right circle.
Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist to help Seattle improve to 8-4-1. Ryker Evans, Berkly Catton and Josh Mahura also scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves.
Stephenson gave Seattle a 3-2 lead on a power play at 3:33 of the second period, and assisted on Evans' goal with 9:02 left.
McKenna has five goals in 15 games this season. Matthews has 10 goals.
Jack Roslovic also scored for the Maple Leafs, cutting it to 4-3 at 8:02 of the third period. Bobrovsky stopped 12 shots as Toronto dropped to 7-6-2.
Up next
Maple Leafs: At San Jose on Saturday night.
Kraken: At Calgary on Friday night.
The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.
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