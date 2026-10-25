Jared McCann to miss 10 weeks for Seattle Kraken

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The Brief Jared McCann will miss approximately 10 weeks with a lower-body injury apparently sustained during Thursday’s 5-3 victory over the Utah Mammoth. The timeline is expected to keep McCann out until January, leaving Seattle without the leading scorer in franchise history for an extended stretch. The Kraken placed McCann on injured reserve and recalled Jani Nyman, who leads the AHL with nine goals in nine games, from Coachella Valley.



The Seattle Kraken announced on Sunday that forward Jared McCann will be out 10 weeks with a lower-body injury apparently sustained in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Utah Mammoth.

According to Darren Brown of Sound of Hockey, McCann was seen on crutches after morning skate at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday ahead of the team's game with the Minnesota Wild. The injury should effectively keep McCann out of the lineup until January.

The Kraken placed McCann on injured reserve with Jani Nyman being recalled from AHL Coachella Valley to fill the roster spot.

The backstory:

It wasn't obvious when the injury occurred in the Utah game, and McCann finished the contest getting a normal compliment of shifts alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

McCann, 30, had three goals and five assists for eight points in 11 games played for the Kraken this season. His plus-minus of +5 is the highest on the team. McCann is the leading scorer in Kraken franchise history, racking up 291 points on 141 goals and 150 assists in 378 games played in Seattle.

Nyman, 22, currently leads the AHL in goals with nine through nine games played for the Firebirds. He has appeared in 40 career games for the Kraken, recording seven goals and six assists for 13 points.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Kraken and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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