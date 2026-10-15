Seattle Kraken fall 4-3 in OT to Lightning

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The Brief Victor Hedman scored 2:07 into overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning handed the Kraken a 4-3 loss Thursday night. Seattle rallied from a 2-1 deficit after two periods, with Matthew Beniers’ tip-in tying the game with 4:19 remaining in regulation. Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves for the Kraken, while Jared McCann and Ryan Winterton joined Beniers as Seattle’s goalscorers.



Captain Victor Hedman scored just over two minutes into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Hedman crossed the blue line, split the defense and drove straight to the net, tapping the puck through the legs of Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer, who was trying to poke the puck away. Pontus Holmberg got an assist on the goal 2:07 into OT.

Brandon Hagel scored twice and Ilya Mikheyev added a goal for the Lightning, who improved to 4-0-0 at home. The last time Tampa Bay opened a season with four straight wins in 2020-21, when they opened 6-0.

Tampa Bay led 2-1 after two periods and was 3-0 when leading after 40 minutes entering Thursday's game. Last season, the Lightning were 33-1 when leading after two periods.

Jared McCann, Matthew Beniers and Ryan Winterton scored for the Kraken. Beniers’ tip-in goal in the third tied the game with 4:19 left in regulation.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in the win for the Lightning. Grubauer had 31 saves for the Kraken.

Up next

Kraken: At the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Lightning: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press.

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