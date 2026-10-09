Gaudeau scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Red Wings 6-3

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The Brief Freddy Gaudreau scored a pair of goals as the Seattle Kraken scored five goals on 15 shots against Detroit goaltender John Gibson in a 6-3 victory over the Red Wings on Friday night. The Kraken scored four straight goals in a 10-minute span during the second period to flip a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead. Gaudreau scored twice with Mackie Samoskevich and Ben Meyers also scoring to chase Gibson from the contest. Detroit outshot the Kraken by a 40-24 margin, but Philipp Grubauer made 37 saves for Seattle to help secure the win.



Freddy Gaudreau scored a pair of goals as the Seattle Kraken scored five goals on 15 shots against Detroit goaltender John Gibson in a 6-3 victory over the Red Wings on Friday night.

The Kraken scored four straight goals in a 10-minute span during the second period to flip a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 lead. Gaudreau scored twice with Mackie Samoskevich and Ben Meyers also scoring to chase Gibson from the contest.

Detroit outshot the Kraken by a 40-24 margin, but Philipp Grubauer made 37 saves for Seattle to help secure the win.

The backstory:

The Red Wings outshot the Kraken by a 16-5 margin in the first period alone as Seattle was on their heels from the start. Grubauer helped the Kraken survive the frame with a long goal coming on a tap-in from Viktor Arvidsson on a power play chance that slipped through Grubauer.

Berkly Catton got Seattle on the board with a nice backhand finish that beat Gibson with 5:08 left in the opening period.

William Wallinder scored his first career NHL goal to put the Red Wings back out front four minutes into the second. A shot from distance found its way through Grubauer to give Detroit a 2-1 advantage.

And from there it was all Kraken.

Gaudreau corralled a loose puck in front of the Red Wings net and snapped a shot over Gibson's shoulder to even the game at 2-2. It's his first multi-goal game with the Kraken in two seasons with the team.

A backhanded pass from the wall by Jared McCann reached Mackie Samoskevich at the front of the goal as he slipped the puck by Gibson for his third of the year and a 3-2 Seattle lead.

A beautiful toe-drag and top-corner snipe by Gaudeau extended the lead less than a minute later. The three goals came in a span of just 3:05.

After killing off a tripping penalty, Meyers came out of the box as Seattle created a 2-on-1 break on Gibson. Meyers snapped a shot cleanly over the glove of Gibson for a 5-2 lead that led to a goaltending change for Detroit. Daniil Tarasov finished the game for the Red Wings, making nine saves on 10 shots the rest of the way.

Meyers had three points for Seattle, assisting on both of Gaudreau's goals as well.

Vince Dunn added a power play goal on a 5-on-3 to make it a 6-2 game, but Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored his first career goal with 4:33 remaining to set the final score.

Meyers, Catton, Gaudreau, Brandon Montour and Ryan Winterton each had multi-point games.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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