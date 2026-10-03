Oilers late push sinks Seattle Kraken in 3-1 loss
EDMONTON, Alberta - Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to give him nine points through three games as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Saturday night.
Owen Michaels and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-0-1). Devon Levi made 19 stops to earn the win in the Oilers’ net.
Bobby McMann had the lone goal for the Kraken (1-1-0). Philipp Grubauer recorded 22 saves for Seattle.
After McMann made it a 1-1 game 9:06 into the second period, it was Draisaitl who eventually broke the deadlock.
Draisaitl scored with 2:27 left in regulation, with McDavid adding an empty-netter with 1:05 remaining.
Edmonton has gone 15-4-1 against the Kraken, including winning eight of nine meetings at home.
UP NEXT
Kraken: Have their home opener against the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
Oilers: Head to Anaheim to play the Ducks in a first-round rematch on Wednesday.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
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