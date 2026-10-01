Seattle Kraken crush Flames in dominant 6-1 opening victory

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The Brief Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Jared McCann had three assists, and Joey Daccord made 24 saves as the Seattle Kraken opened the 2026-27 season with a dominant 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Seattle scored three goals in the first period and cruised with a complete effort to dampen the spirits of the Calgary fans, who are celebrating the final season of the Scotiabank Saddeldome after 44 years. Kaapo Kakko and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist, and 10 different Kraken players finished with a point in the victory.



Vince Dunn had a goal and two assists, Jared McCann had three assists, and Joey Daccord made 24 saves as the Seattle Kraken opened the 2026-27 season with a dominant 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Seattle scored three goals in the first period and cruised with a complete effort to dampen the spirits of the Calgary fans, who are celebrating the final season of the Scotiabank Saddeldome after 44 years.

Kaapo Kakko and Matty Beniers each had a goal and an assist, and 10 different Kraken players finished with a point in the victory.

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The Flames were dangerous in the opening few minutes of the contest as the Kraken were on their heels early. A big save from Daccord to deny Mikael Backlund just under four minutes in helped Seattle weather the early pressure.

Jordan Eberle scored on a power play nine minutes in and Dunn followed with an even-strength tally just 32 seconds later for a quick 2-0 lead. Freddy Gaudeau made it 3-0 Kraken with 30 seconds left in the period off a great cross-seam pass from Kakko as Seattle took full control into the break.

Though only Eberle's goal came on the power play, the Flames frequently had to play a man down due to six separate minor penalties assessed during the contest.

A Dunn pass found Chandler Stephenson with speed entering the Calgary zone three minutes into the third period. Stephenson made a leaping move to avoid a wiped out Zach Whitecloud and beat Calgary goalie Dustin Wolf through the wickets for a 4-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Beniers hammered a slap shot from the left circle off a setup feed from McCann for a 5-0 advantage.

Ryan Strome ended the shutout bid for Daccord with 3:25 left to play. Strome snapped a shot from atop the left circle that beat Daccord through traffic to give the Flames on the board.

Seattle restored the five-goal advantage just 36 seconds later. Wolf was unable to control the rebound of a McCann shot from the left wing as Kakko reached the look puck and chipped it past Wolf for a 6-1 lead.

It's the second straight season the Kraken have won their season opener. They had been 0-4 in openers entering the 2025-26 season before a 3-1 win against Anaheim last year.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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