Seattle police investigate attempted luring at Alki Elementary School
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after several children at Alki Elementary School reported a strange woman who tried to lure them away.
What we know:
It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday while three first grade students were playing near the playground fence at recess.
The students were reportedly approached by a "grandma age" woman who said she had a crown in her car and asked them to go with her to see it.
None of the children went with the woman and they quickly reported her to school staff.
Seattle PD says faculty did not witness the attempted luring incident, but they believe she left in a silver car.
What's next:
Seattle Public Schools says they are working with police to investigate the situation and will be extra vigilant during recess, arrival and dismissal times.
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The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Public School and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.