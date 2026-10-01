Seattle police investigate attempted luring at Alki Elementary School

The Brief Seattle police are investigating after three first graders at Alki Elementary reported a woman tried to lure them away during recess. The children said the woman offered to show them a crown in her car, but none went with her and they alerted school staff. Police believe the woman left in a silver car, and the school says it is increasing vigilance during recess, arrival and dismissal.



Seattle police are investigating after several children at Alki Elementary School reported a strange woman who tried to lure them away.

What we know:

It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday while three first grade students were playing near the playground fence at recess.

The students were reportedly approached by a "grandma age" woman who said she had a crown in her car and asked them to go with her to see it.

None of the children went with the woman and they quickly reported her to school staff.

Seattle PD says faculty did not witness the attempted luring incident, but they believe she left in a silver car.

What's next:

Seattle Public Schools says they are working with police to investigate the situation and will be extra vigilant during recess, arrival and dismissal times.

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