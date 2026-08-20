Everett, WA, police arrest man attempting to lure minor at park

The Brief Everett police say they recently arrested a man in his 40s for attempting to lure a minor at Walter E Hall Park. The man tried to get a group of young girls into his van by offering them a ride and saying he would give them alcohol, according to police. Police say a nearby witness saw the girl looking uncomfortable, intervened, and called 911 before the suspect drove away.



Everett police say they recently arrested a man in his 40s after he followed a group of girls around Walter E Hall Park and attempted to get them into his minivan.

What we know:

The girls, who were between the ages of 11 and 13, told police that the man approached one of them in his van as they were walking to the park and asked where they were going.

He then offered to give them a ride to the park, which the girl declined.

The girl told police that when she arrived at the park, she noticed the same man waiting there.

Police say the man approached her again and "continued to invite her into his vehicle, stating he would give her alcohol."

As this was happening, Everett police say a community member saw one of the girls looking uncomfortable and asked if she was okay. Police say the van left the park during the conversation, and the community member called 911.

Police officers arrived at the park, found the man's minivan nearby, and located the driver at an address registered to the vehicle.

The man told police he was not at the park. Police added that he had changed his clothes, so the child was unable to confirm that he was the suspect.

However, police say they were able to use information obtained through License Plate Readers to "piece together a timeline of the vehicle traveling to and from the park during the incident with the juvenile females."

About one week later, officers were notified of the suspect's location through the city's license plate reader system, found him, and took him into custody.

What they're saying:

"A big thank you to our attentive community members who intervened and reported this, and who help keep Everett safe, day after day," police said.

What's next:

The man was booked into Snohomish County Jail and accused of Luring a Minor.

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