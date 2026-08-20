2 sent to hospital after DUI crash in Federal Way: WA troopers

The Brief Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash on I-5 North in Federal Way, according to Washington State Patrol. Troopers say the driver, who is accused of driving under the influence and fleeing from WSP, was clocked going 93mph in a 60mph zone. WSP said the roadway was blocked for 4 hours and 28 minutes following the crash.



Two people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a man, who is accused of driving under the influence, crashed into a field in Federal Way, according to Washington State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say the driver, a 31-year-old man from Puyallup, was driving a black Dodge Charger on I-5 North and exited onto State Route 18 when the car left the roadway and came to rest in a nearby field.

The crash happened around 1 a.m.

Officials say the man was clocked going 93mph in a 60mph zone and fled from WSP troopers before the crash occurred.

The passenger in the car was a 27-year-old man from Federal Way.

Both men, who were not wearing their seatbelts, were injured and taken to the hospital following the crash.

The driver was taken into custody and is accused of the following:

Vehicular Assault

DUI

Eluding

Reckless Endangerment

An ignition interlock device violation

Driving with a suspended or revoked license.

WSP said the roadway was blocked for 4 hours and 28 minutes as officials attended to the crash.

What's next:

Troopers said an investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story came from Washington State Patrol.

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