Seattle weather: Mostly sunny and warmer afternoon Thursday

The Brief Thursday will be one of the warmest days of the week, with western Washington highs reaching the upper 70s to mid-80s. Hot, dry conditions will increase wildfire danger east of the Cascades, where temperatures could reach the mid-90s. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely through Saturday before drier, calmer weather returns Sunday.



A foggy start to the day for some areas as onshore flow brings another push of morning clouds. Plenty of sunshine by midday into the afternoon with warmer afternoon temperatures.

A foggy start to the day with onshore flow bringing a push of morning clouds.

What's next:

Thursday will see some of the warmest temperatures of the week, reaching the upper 70s to mid 80s. Highs reaching the mid 90s for central Washington. Fire danger will increase east of the Cascades as we start to see critical burn environments with hot and dry conditions.

Thursday will see some of the warmest temperatures of the week, reaching the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Thunderstorms possible this weekend

We will see increasing clouds as our next offshore system approaches, which will increase thunderstorm potential. There will be a chance of storms for most of the state through Saturday.

We will see increasing clouds as our next offshore system approaches, which will increase thunderstorm potential.

Looking ahead to Saturday, we start to see better chances of showers and thunderstorms for the lowlands. Storm potential and showers continue into the evening hours.

Looking ahead to Saturday, we start to see better chances of showers and thunderstorms for the lowlands.

Skies will start to calm down and clear out into Sunday, with high pressure returning to the Pacific Northwest. A mild start to next week with highs around the seasonal average.

Skies will start to calm down and clear out into Sunday, with high pressure returning to the Pacific Northwest.

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