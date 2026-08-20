Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s favorability drops in new poll

The Brief Mayor Katie Wilson’s favorability rating fell 20 percentage points to 37% in an August survey commissioned by the Seattle Metro Chamber. The decline extends across her political base, with double-digit drops among self-identified progressives and liberal Democrats. Ratings for the Seattle City Council and the Seattle Police Department remained largely unchanged over the same period.



Voter support for Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has dropped sharply over the past four months, with growing concerns over public safety and municipal transparency driving a significant shift in public sentiment, according to a poll released Thursday by the Seattle Metro Chamber.

What we know:

The drop in support spans across political affiliations, cutting directly into the mayor’s base. According to the poll, Wilson’s favorability fell 17 percentage points among self-identified progressives and 22 percentage points among self-identified liberal Democrats.

While support for the executive branch declined, public perception of other municipal institutions remained steady. Favorability ratings for both the Seattle City Council and the Seattle Police Department were largely unchanged compared to April figures.

New poll results

The survey, conducted Aug. 10–13 by Fulcrum Strategy Group, shows Wilson’s favorability rating sitting at 37%, down from 57% in April. Meanwhile, 62% of respondents view her unfavorably, including 42% who hold a strongly unfavorable view.

The survey sampled 500 registered Seattle voters. The data was weighted across key demographics, balancing gender, age groups, housing status (homeowners vs. renters), and representation across all seven city council districts.

By the numbers:

37%: Mayor Wilson’s current favorability rating, down 20 points from April.

62%: Percentage of respondents who view the mayor unfavorably.

42%: Percentage of voters who hold a strongly unfavorable view of the mayor.

-17 points: The drop in favorability among self-identified progressive voters.

-22 points: The drop in favorability among self-identified liberal Democrats.

±4.4%: The margin of error for the 500-person survey.

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What they're saying:

Business leaders framed the poll results as an opportunity for collaboration to address pressing municipal issues.

"These results reflect the concerns of people who love Seattle and urgently want their city to be safer, stronger, and more effective," said Joe Nguyễn, president and CEO of the Seattle Metro Chamber. "Our employer community wants to work alongside Mayor Wilson and her administration to help them succeed. We are ready to bring our people, resources, and partnerships to the table and do our part to support meaningful progress."

In response to public safety inquiries stemming from recent polling, the mayor’s office released a statement emphasizing a broad approach to community safety:

"Everyone in this city deserves to feel safe, and that means taking seriously what safety means for every community," the administration stated.

What's next:

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the mayor's office for any new reaction to the poll numbers that came out Thursday morning.

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