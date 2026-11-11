Seattle Weather: Drier, mostly cloudy Wednesday, coastal showers, breezy

The Brief Western Washington will experience unseasonably warm temperatures on Wednesday, with Seattle threatening a record high of 65 degrees. Coastal areas face lingering hazards through Wednesday morning, including a High Surf Advisory, Coastal Flood Advisory, and a Wind Advisory with gusts up to 50 mph. Drier conditions arrive Thursday before scattered showers and cooler, more seasonal weather return Friday and into the weekend.



It was another wet day Tuesday, but we will see drier skies into Wednesday for the Puget Sound area. Showers will continue over the Olympic Peninsula and closer to the coast as the cold front remains stalled just offshore.

It was another wet day Tuesday, but we see drier skies in Wednesday for the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle weather: Potential record-high temperatures for November

By the numbers:

It will be a warm afternoon for western Washington with potential record highs in the mid to upper 60s. The warm front moving through will help bump temperatures up, with the potential for Seattle to tie the record high for the day of 65 degrees set back in 1990.

It will be a warm afternoon for western Washington with potential record highs, in the mid to upper 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High Surf Advisory for the western WA coast

Timeline:

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for the coast through 10 a.m. for large crashing surf and dangerous beach conditions. There is also a Coastal Flood Advisory from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday for higher than normal tides and potential for tidal overflow.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect for the coast through 10am for large crashing surf and dangerous beach conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Western WA weather: Strong winds along the coast

Winds will remain strong along the coast and in the north interior through Wednesday, bringing gusts still up to the advisory level. Winds will still be breezy around the Puget Sound through the afternoon as well.

Winds will remain strong along the coast and in the north interior through Wednesday, bringing gusts still up to the advisory level.

WA Wind Advisory: 50 mph gusts, potential power outages, downed trees

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the coast and north interior through 7 p.m. Wednesday. Winds gusts along the coast up to 50 mph, creating potential power outages and downed trees.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the coast and north interior through 7pm Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Skies will remain dry Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers and breezy winds are back in the forecast Friday into the weekend. Highs will cool back down to more average conditions, and we will be watching for potential weekend weather impacts.

Skies will remain dry Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the low 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)