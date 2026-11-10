Seattle weather: Breezy, drier and warmer for Wednesday

The Brief Showers taper off Tuesday night as Seattle warms into the 60s Wednesday, potentially challenging the 1990 record high of 65°F. A Wind Advisory (gusts up to 50 mph) and Coastal Flood Advisory remain in effect through Wednesday evening for the coast and Northwest Interior. A stalled front keeps showers near the coast Thursday before a fresh series of wet systems moves in across the weekend.



After a wet and breezy Tuesday, the Seattle area will warm up and become drier heading into Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight will feature breezy wind and decreasing showers across Western Washington.

The Puget Sound area will dry out Tuesday night, but showers will linger on the Washington Coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wind Advisory and Coastal Flood Watch

A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening for the Washington Coast and Northwest Interior. Gusts could be as high as 50 mph.

A Wind Advisory in effect for the coast and north interior starting 1pm Tuesday through 7pm Wednesday. evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There is also a Coastal Flood Advisory for the ocean beaches. The combination of strong winds, large waves and lower atmospheric pressure near the time of high tide could lead to minor coastal flooding.

Mild and Cloudy Wednesday

The front will gradually lift north tonight into British Columbia, but it won't take all the rain with it. By Wednesday morning, rain chances will be focused mainly along the coast, west of Puget Sound and across the Northwest Interior in Whatcom County. Most other areas will remain cloudy, with a few sunbreaks possible. Southerly winds will continue, helping temperatures climb into the 60s.

Some locations could approach or reach record highs Wednesday. Seattle’s record for Wednesday is 65 degrees set in 1990. The mild conditions will continue Wednesday night, with lows near 50 degrees.

More Rain Thursday, Then Another Wet Weekend

The stalled front will remain close enough to the coast to keep rain in the forecast for areas west of Puget Sound on Thursday. Temperatures will stay mild, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

Friday through the weekend, Western Washington will see a series of frontal systems bringing rain showers and breezy winds at times. Snow levels will remain above the mountain passes until Sunday night.

Wednesday and Thursday will dry out and warm up in Seattle before the next round of storms. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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