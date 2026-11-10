WDFW confirms presence of bird flu in Monroe, WA. Here's what we know

The Brief Bird flu has been confirmed in wild birds at Lake Tye Park in Monroe following an investigation by wildlife officials. The city urges the public not to touch sick or dead birds and to report any sightings immediately to officials. Health officials warn that while pasteurized dairy remains safe, contact with infected wildlife or raw dairy products poses transmission risks.



The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed the presence of bird flu in birds at Lake Tye Park in Monroe, the city said on Monday.

Bird flu confirmed in Monroe, Washington

The backstory:

On Nov. 3, FOX 13 reported that wildlife officials detected bird flu in western Washington. Earlier that week, officials also detected the disease in central Washington, which led to someone dying after they were exposed to infected cattle at a dairy facility.

Then, officials located several birds that were either dead or showing symptoms of bird flu in Monroe, prompting WDFW officials to investigate the matter.

On Monday, the presence of bird flu was confirmed, and the city urges the community to continue to report sick, injured or dead birds to WDFW or to the Monore Parks Department.

If the animal is found on private property, the Washington State Department of Health has instructions for how to dispose of it, which can be found here.

What is bird flu?

Dig deeper:

Also known as Avian Influenza, bird flu typically spreads through the saliva, mucus or feces of an infected bird or another animal that hunts like an eagle, hawk, fox, or even wild and domestic cats, which can become infected by making contact or eating an infected animal.

Human infection usually happens after close and prolonged contact with an infected animal and its environment.

"Birds, animals, and humans can become infected if the virus enters their mouth, nose, or eyes," WSDOH says. The agency adds that infected cows are able to get rid of the virus through their milk, which makes raw milk and other raw dairy products unsafe to consume.

"Milk and other dairy products that are pasteurized are safe to consume," the agency notes.

What they're saying:

The city of Monroe also provided the following reminder to prevent bird flu infection:

• Do not handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.

• If you come in contact with a sick bird, please take special precautions to ensure that shoes, and clothes are cleaned and disinfected to prevent the spread of diseases.

What to do if you feed birds or hunt waterfowl

What you can do:

The WDFW posted a list of precautions to take for those who feed birds or hunt waterfowl:

Wear disposable gloves when cleaning harvested birds.

Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.

Do not eat, drink, or smoke while cleaning game.

Wash hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer immediately after handling game or cleaning bird feeders.

Wash tools and work surfaces used to clean game birds with soap and water, then disinfect with a 10% solution of household bleach.

Clean bird feeders and bird baths the same way often.

Cook game birds thoroughly to an internal temperature of 155 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill disease organisms and parasites. Freezing does not kill the HPAI virus.

Do not allow pets to scavenge on dead or sick wildlife.

The WDFW is encouraging anyone who encounters a sick or a dead bird to report it, and avoid touching or moving it.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Department of Health, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the City of Monroe. Previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle was also used.

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