Magnitude 4.3 earthquake in OR felt in southeast WA
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake in Oregon was felt in southeast Washington on Monday night.
(USGS)
Recent earthquakes: 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Joseph, OR
Timeline:
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at around 11:42 p.m. about 12 miles east-southeast of Joseph, Oregon. The epicenter occurred at a depth of about 1.5 miles in Wallowa National Forest.
What you can do:
More than 60 people reported feeling shaking from the earthquake as of 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to contribute to citizen science by reporting it on the USGS website.
Big picture view:
Geologists say significant damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 5.0.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.
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