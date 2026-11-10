Magnitude 4.3 earthquake in OR felt in southeast WA

The Brief A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck northeastern Oregon's Wallowa National Forest late Monday night, with light shaking felt across parts of southeast Washington. The USGS reported the tremor originated at a shallow depth of 1.5 miles, prompting dozens of residents to submit felt reports online. Seismologists note that earthquakes of this size rarely cause structural damage.



A magnitude 4.3 earthquake in Oregon was felt in southeast Washington on Monday night.

(USGS)

Recent earthquakes: 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Joseph, OR

Timeline:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at around 11:42 p.m. about 12 miles east-southeast of Joseph, Oregon. The epicenter occurred at a depth of about 1.5 miles in Wallowa National Forest.

What you can do:

More than 60 people reported feeling shaking from the earthquake as of 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to contribute to citizen science by reporting it on the USGS website.

Big picture view:

Geologists say significant damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 5.0.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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