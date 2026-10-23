Magnitude 3.0 earthquake in Oregon felt in southwest WA
COLUMBIA CITY, Ore. - A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Columbia City, Oregon on Thursday morning and was reportedly felt by people living around the Oregon-Washington border.
(USGS)
Recent earthquakes: M 3.0 earthquake strikes near Columbia City, OR
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 7:25 a.m. about 1.9 miles west of Columbia City at a depth of nearly 15 miles. The epicenter of the quake was located about 38 miles southwest of Mt. St. Helens.
What you can do:
As of Friday morning, more than 100 people reported feeling shaking from the earthquake. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to report it to the USGS on its website.
M 3.0 earthquake in Oregon felt in WA
Local perspective:
According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map, people in the Vancouver, La Center, Kelso and Longview areas reportedly felt shaking from the quake. Across the border and closer to the earthquake's epicenter, the majority of the responses in Oregon came from the Portland area.
USGS Did You Feel It? Map (USGS)
The earthquake's shaking was felt as far as Rufus, Oregon near The Dalles and Independence, south of Salem.
Nearby places
Big picture view:
The USGS listed cities near the earthquake's epicenter and their populations:
- Columbia City, OR: 2.4 miles, population 1,958
- Saint Helens, OR: 2.9 miles, population 12,883
- Salmon Creek, WA: 15.7 miles, population 19,686
- Battle Ground, WA: 17.2 miles, population 19,407
- Salem, OR: 65.7 miles, population 164,549
Featured
What they're saying:
Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.
MORE EARTHQUAKE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Magnitude 2.7 earthquake hits near Snoqualmie ahead of WA ShakeOut drill
Aftershocks follow 4.2-magnitude earthquake near Gig Harbor, WA
Great Washington ShakeOut 2026: What to know about the statewide drill on Oct. 15
Massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Panama, triggering aftershocks
4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts WA. What are the chances of an aftershock?
Washington’s shakiest decade: Four earthquakes in 10 years left a deadly toll
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.