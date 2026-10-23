Magnitude 3.0 earthquake in Oregon felt in southwest WA

The Brief A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near the Oregon-Washington border Thursday morning. So far, more than 100 people reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS. The majority of the felt-it responses came from the Portland, Oregon area, but many in southwest Washington also felt the tremor.



A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Columbia City, Oregon on Thursday morning and was reportedly felt by people living around the Oregon-Washington border.

(USGS)

Recent earthquakes: M 3.0 earthquake strikes near Columbia City, OR

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck at 7:25 a.m. about 1.9 miles west of Columbia City at a depth of nearly 15 miles. The epicenter of the quake was located about 38 miles southwest of Mt. St. Helens.

What you can do:

As of Friday morning, more than 100 people reported feeling shaking from the earthquake. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to report it to the USGS on its website.

M 3.0 earthquake in Oregon felt in WA

Local perspective:

According to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map, people in the Vancouver, La Center, Kelso and Longview areas reportedly felt shaking from the quake. Across the border and closer to the earthquake's epicenter, the majority of the responses in Oregon came from the Portland area.

USGS Did You Feel It? Map (USGS)

The earthquake's shaking was felt as far as Rufus, Oregon near The Dalles and Independence, south of Salem.

Nearby places

Big picture view:

The USGS listed cities near the earthquake's epicenter and their populations:

Columbia City, OR: 2.4 miles, population 1,958

Saint Helens, OR: 2.9 miles, population 12,883

Salmon Creek, WA: 15.7 miles, population 19,686

Battle Ground, WA: 17.2 miles, population 19,407

Salem, OR: 65.7 miles, population 164,549

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What they're saying:

Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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