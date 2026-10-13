Great Washington ShakeOut 2026: What to know about the statewide drill on Oct. 15

The Brief Millions globally, including over 1.5 million Washington state residents, will participate in the annual International ShakeOut Day drill on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. The official statewide drill takes place at 10:15 a.m. local time, though flexible registration allows participants to practice at any time or virtually. The official statewide drill takes place at 10:15 a.m. local time, though flexible registration allows participants to practice at any time or virtually.



Millions of people around the globe are expected to practice emergency safety drills on Thursday, Oct. 15, for the annual International ShakeOut Day.

In Washington state alone, more than 1.5 million participants are registered for the Great Washington ShakeOut, a statewide event centered around the life-saving "Drop, Cover and Hold On" action.

Local perspective:

The primary drill is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, Oct. 15. During the drill, participants are instructed to drop to their hands and knees, cover their head and neck under a sturdy table or desk, and hold on until the practice shaking stops.

Organizers emphasize that while simultaneous participation at 10:15 a.m. is encouraged, individuals, schools, businesses, and organizations can register their drill for any date and time during the year. Groups can also conduct drills remotely using video conferencing tools.

For residents and workers along Washington's coast, ShakeOut Day serves as a critical opportunity to test tsunami evacuation routes. On this day, coastal tsunami sirens across the state are tested using their actual loud, wailing sound rather than the standard test chime.

By the numbers:

10:15 a.m.: The official time of the drill on Thursday, Oct. 15.

1.5+ million: The number of registered participants taking part across Washington state.

Millions: The global scope of individuals participating across schools, workplaces, and homes worldwide.

Big picture view:

Although seismic risk varies by region, most areas of Washington state are susceptible to earthquake activity. The primary objective of International ShakeOut Day is to prompt communities to review and update emergency preparedness plans, stock disaster kits, and secure heavy furniture or objects in living and working spaces to prevent damage and injuries when a real disaster strikes.

What you can do:

Individuals, families, and workplace leaders can register their participation and access free safety resources online at ShakeOut.org. Coastal residents seeking additional preparation tools for marine hazards can visit TsunamiZone.org for evacuation maps and guidelines.

The Source: Information in this story came from official press releases, event announcements, and emergency management guidelines provided by the Great Washington ShakeOut, the Washington Military Department's Emergency Management Division, and ShakeOut.org.

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