Massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Panama, triggering aftershocks

The Brief A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck near Pitaloza Arriba, Panama, on Friday morning, followed by two strong aftershocks greater than magnitude 5.0. The USGS reports that the shaking triggered significant potential for both landslides and soil liquefaction in the region. No fatalities have been reported yet, though geologists warn that damage is possible from the seismic activity.



A massive magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Panama on Friday, and two earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 5.0 followed.

(USGS)

Recent earthquake: 7.6M quake shakes Panama

What we know:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 10:56 a.m. PT (12:56 p.m. EST) about 6.2 miles west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba, Panama at a depth of about 6.2 miles.

(USGS)

Two aftershock earthquakes with magnitudes over 5.0 hit Panama

Timeline:

At 11:22 a.m. PT (1:22 p.m. EST), a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of the initial quake about 1.86 miles Southwest of Bajo Corral, Panama. Then at 11:37 a.m. (1:37 p.m. EST), a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit about 0.6 miles south of El Cacao, Panama.

Panama 7.6M earthquake: Potential landslides, liquefaction

According to the USGS, landslides triggered by Friday's 7.6 magnitude earthquake are estimated to be significant. Though the number of people living near areas that could have produced landslides in this earthquake is limited.

USGS Landslide Map

Liquefaction triggered by this earthquake – which is a process where solid, water-logged ground temporarily loses strength and acts like thick liquid during an earthquake – is estimated to be significant in severity as well. The USGS says the number of people living near areas that could have produced liquefaction in this quake is also significant.

USGS Liquefaction Map (USGS)

What we don't know:

Geologists say damage from this earthquake is possible. Typically, the threshold for an earthquake to cause damage is when its magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0. There have not yet been any reports of fatalities.