Massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Panama, triggering aftershocks
A massive magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Panama on Friday, and two earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 5.0 followed.
(USGS)
Recent earthquake: 7.6M quake shakes Panama
What we know:
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 10:56 a.m. PT (12:56 p.m. EST) about 6.2 miles west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba, Panama at a depth of about 6.2 miles.
(USGS)
Two aftershock earthquakes with magnitudes over 5.0 hit Panama
Timeline:
At 11:22 a.m. PT (1:22 p.m. EST), a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of the initial quake about 1.86 miles Southwest of Bajo Corral, Panama. Then at 11:37 a.m. (1:37 p.m. EST), a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit about 0.6 miles south of El Cacao, Panama.
Panama 7.6M earthquake: Potential landslides, liquefaction
According to the USGS, landslides triggered by Friday's 7.6 magnitude earthquake are estimated to be significant. Though the number of people living near areas that could have produced landslides in this earthquake is limited.
USGS Landslide Map
Liquefaction triggered by this earthquake – which is a process where solid, water-logged ground temporarily loses strength and acts like thick liquid during an earthquake – is estimated to be significant in severity as well. The USGS says the number of people living near areas that could have produced liquefaction in this quake is also significant.
USGS Liquefaction Map (USGS)
What we don't know:
Geologists say damage from this earthquake is possible. Typically, the threshold for an earthquake to cause damage is when its magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0. There have not yet been any reports of fatalities.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.