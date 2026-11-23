The Brief Protests erupted at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this weekend after viral bystander video showed masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pulling a woman off a jet bridge during boarding. ICE officials said agents were conducting a targeted operation to detain a man who overstayed his visa when the woman threw hot coffee at officers and other travelers began obstructing them. Gov. Bob Ferguson, Port of Seattle leaders and an immigration attorney condemned the airport arrests, with the attorney advising clients without valid status not to fly ahead of another planned demonstration on Tuesday, Nov. 24.



Protesters took to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to demonstrate against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this weekend.

Viral video of ICE arrests on SEA Airport jet bridge sparks protests

The backstory:

The demonstrations were sparked by bystander cellphone footage showing masked federal ICE agents pulling on a woman to remove her from a jet bridge Saturday morning as people were boarding a flight to Los Angeles.

The protests began after the cellphone video of the Saturday morning ICE operation went viral. Recorded by bystanders, the footage showed masked federal agents pulling on a woman to remove her from the jet bridge during boarding.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying she was with her father as she is taken away. She also gives her contact information to those recording.

Immigration attorney reacts to ICE incident

What they're saying:

"The arrests at the airports are making people afraid to fly domestically," said Adam Boyd, an immigration attorney with Gibbs Houston Pauw, who called the situation dramatic and troubling.

"The fact that they are apprehending people on the jet bridges is also really, really disturbing. It’s right as you are about to get on a plane. You are surrounded by a ton of other people, and we saw it escalate into something that’s pretty dangerous," said Boyd.

State and airport leaders demand accountability

Local perspective:

Gov. Bob Ferguson also shared the video on social media, calling ICE "out of control" and urging airlines to demand the agency stay out of airports.

"The culture of ICE is bankrupt. It is un-American," said Governor Ferguson.

The Port of Seattle, which oversees the airport, said it was not notified of the law enforcement operation in advance, with one commissioner calling for accountability.

"If federal agents have broken the law at SEA Airport, they must be arrested and prosecuted," said Hamdi Mohamed, Port of Seattle Commissioner.

"Right now, we call on the entire traveling public to demand ICE out of all of our airports," said Melinda Jorge, flight attendant for Alaska Airlines.

Federal officials outline arrest details

The other side:

ICE says the initial arrest was a "targeted enforcement operation" to detain a man who they say overstayed his visa.

The agency says the woman, who was also detained, threw hot coffee at officers and was arrested for assaulting a federal officer.

ICE added that other travelers began to obstruct and assault agents, which is a federal crime and a felony.

Attorney advises some of his immigration clients not to fly

Why you should care:

Boyd said it is unclear how ICE is locating targeted individuals at the airport.

"When we read the documents they file in court after the fact, they say they are getting information from the airlines, but it's really not clear if it’s the carriers or some other federal agency who’s reviewing passenger lists," said Boyd.

He has also advised some of his clients not to fly.

"I’ve been telling clients who aren’t in current valid status not to fly because we’ve seen them arrest people with pending applications. We’ve seen them arrest people this week who are already in immigration court. Our advice is don’t fly," said Boyd.

What's next:

An online post indicates that some people are planning what they call an "ICE Out" demonstration on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Angle Lake Park.

The Source: Information in this story comes from bystander cellphone footage showing masked federal agents pulling a woman from a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, as well as Adam Boyd, an immigration attorney at Gibbs Houston Pauw; Gov. Bob Ferguson; the Port of Seattle; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; original interviews and reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Jennifer Dowling; and an online post announcing a planned 'ICE Out' demonstration at Angle Lake Park.

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