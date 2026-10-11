1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting at South Seattle nightclub

The Brief A man, 36, died, and a woman was left with serious injuries following a drive-by shooting at a nightclub near the Georgetown neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Seattle Police Department said. Surveillance footage shows a driver fired multiple shots into the club's parking lot before fleeing; police located the suspect vehicle fully engulfed in flames nearby less than an hour later. Seattle police currently have not released any information on potential suspects or what led to the shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man died, and a woman was left with serious injuries following a drive-by shooting at a nightclub near the Georgetown neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Seattle Police Department said.

What we know:

Police said they received calls about a shooting around the 5800 block of 4th Ave. S around 1 a.m. SPD said they learned that a man, 36, and a woman, 27, were reportedly shot at a nearby nightclub.

Upon arrival, officers found the man dead. Police said that he worked as a security guard for the club where the shooting occurred.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

After reviewing surveillance video, police learned that a vehicle had driven into the club's parking lot before the driver shot a gun multiple times. The driver then left the scene, and less than an hour later, the car was found fully engulfed in flames at a nearby location.

A photo shared with FOX 13 Seattle by an employee of the nightclub shows at least three of the bullets penetrated the outer walls of the club and landed just inches from where dancers were preparing for their shifts.

What they're saying:

An employee at Kittens Cabaret tells FOX13 that they were indoors when the bullets flew through the wall.



The woman who was injured works at Kittens Cabaret and was shot in the knee while sitting in the locker room.



The security guard had only recently started working at the club over the past two to three months, the employee said, adding that they do not know why the shooter took aim at him.

What we don't know:

Seattle police currently have not released any information on potential suspects or what led to the shooting.

SPD is actively investigating the shooting and encourages anyone with information to contact the agency at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

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