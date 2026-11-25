The Brief Redmond police officers deployed a drone to track the location of a man suspected of touching a woman in River Park last month, leading to his arrest. Police said the drone deployment is "an example of how technology, our dispatchers and officers working together can help us quickly locate suspects and resolve incidents safely." Information about the suspect or whether charges were filed was not immediately available.



A Redmond police drone located a man suspected of inappropriately touching a woman on a River Park trail earlier this month and tracked him until officers arrived, police said.

"Drone as First Responder" arrives

Big picture view:

Officers responded around 2:20 p.m. Nov. 4 to a reported sex offense at the park, in the 15700 block of Bear Creek Parkway, police said. The woman who called 911 told police a man had touched her inappropriately on the trail and then kept walking toward a nearby dog park.

Police launched a drone within 90 seconds ahead of officers on the ground. The drone found the man and sent live video of his location to the responding officers.

When officers reached him, the man tried to run but then stopped and was detained, according to police. Officers brought the woman to the scene, and she identified him as the man who had touched her. He was booked into jail, police said.

What they're saying:

"This is an example of how technology, our dispatchers and officers working together can help us quickly locate suspects and resolve incidents safely," police said.

What's next:

Police did not release the man's name or the charges he was booked on. A request for that information was pending Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Redmond Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Witness who recorded viral ICE arrests at SEA Airport calls it ‘gut-wrenching’

Homicide investigation launched after 2 boys found fatally shot in Toppenish

Man accused of killing former co-worker at Seattle gas station pleads not guilty

Puyallup shooting: Police shoot armed man who pointed gun at officers

Man shot multiple times during neighbor dispute in Renton

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .