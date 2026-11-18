The Brief Wednesday brings increasing clouds and light showers, mainly along the coast and southern Washington. Snow levels drop to 2,500–3,000 feet Wednesday, with light snow possible in the Cascades and near mountain passes. Drier, cooler weather returns Thursday and Friday before more showers and low-elevation mountain snow arrive this weekend.



A low pressure system moving into Oregon and northern California on Wednesday will kickup increasing clouds and a few showers for our southern areas. Showers will be on the lighter side with most of the rain along the coast and a few snowflakes mixed in for the Cascades.

A low pressure system moving into Oregon and Washington on Wednesday will kickup more clouds and few showers to our southern areas. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Easterly winds will pick up Wednesday morning through the cascade gaps and the foothills, with gusts staying below advisory level. Winds will continue to decrease through the evening hours.

Easterly winds will pick up Wednesday morning through the cascade gaps and the foothills. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels this week will lower to 2500-3000' Wednesday, so mountains I-90 southward will see light snowflakes. We will also see another round of light mountain snow this weekend, with snow levels around 2000-2500'.

Snow levels this week will lower to 2500-3000' Wednesday, so mountains I-90 southward will see light snow flakes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

Showers will taper to the south Wednesday evening, with drier skies to end the week. Highs will be cooler each afternoon by the end of the week, only reaching the upper 40s. Another round of showers expected into the weekend with highs in the low 50s.

Showers will taper to the south Wednesday evening, with drier skies to end the week.

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