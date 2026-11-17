The Brief Seattle City Councilmembers are proposing an additional $1 million to help businesses recover from break-ins and vandalism. The Back to Business Fund offers up to $5,000 for storefront repairs and $10,000 for security upgrades. The city has awarded more than $1.18 million in grants this year, but business owners say more must be done to prevent crime.



Seattle City Councilmembers want to add $1 million to a city grant program that helps local businesses pay for storefront repairs from break-ins and vandalism as well as preventative security upgrades.

The proposed one-time funding boost would supplement the existing $800,000 budget for the Office of Economic Development’s Back to Business Fund, ensuring relief money remains available for impacted business owners in the upcoming budget cycle.

Sponsors include Maritza Rivera, Rob Saka, Eddie Lin, Joy Hollingsworth, Debora Juarez, Dan Strauss, Bob Kettle, Alexis Mercedes Rinck, and Dionne Foster, according to council documents.

The document says, "Unspent funds appropriated by this Council Budget Action shall carry forward to subsequent fiscal years until they are exhausted or abandoned by ordinance."

How the Back to Business Fund works

What To Know:

The Back to Business Fund provides financial relief to storefront owners facing repeated property damage and theft. Under the program’s guidelines, eligible businesses can receive:

According to city data, individual payouts average $1,700.78 for the repair fund and $6,000 for the security fund. Grant amounts were increased in 2026.

By the numbers:

City figures show hundreds of local storefronts have relied on the program since its launch, with more than $1.18 million distributed in 2026 alone:

2026 totals (as of Nov. 16, 2026): The city has issued 448 grants totaling $1,180,092.77—including 373 repair grants ($703,371.15) and 75 security grants ($476,721.62).

Program lifetime (August 2025 to October 2026): The fund has distributed 746 grants totaling $1,870,514.46—including 612 repair grants ($1,129,937.35) and 134 security grants ($740,577.11).

Ballard businesses repeatedly hit

What they're saying:

Busted glass and plywood have become common sights at storefronts across Seattle, with several businesses hit in 2026, including The Lockspot Cafe, Dough Joy, and Seattle Biscuit Company.

Stacy Vinge, owner of The Cycle Sanctuary in Ballard, experienced the financial toll firsthand after thieves broke into her business twice in two months last spring, stealing between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of merchandise and technology.

"They broke in through a door, broke the door that required repair and reinforcement which was over $2,000 each time," Vinge said.

Vinge used grant money from the city to cover repairs and install critical security upgrades, including reinforced windows and surveillance cameras that allow her to verify crimes in real time.

"Things like adding safety glass to all of the windows, which we have a lot here, to make it much harder to break in, so it's more like a windshield. It won't just shatter," Vinge said.

Surveillance cameras capture a thief that broke into Dough Joy.

She noted that the prompt financial assistance helped keep her business afloat after the back-to-back incidents.

"It was a huge deal for me because that's a lot of money out of pocket to have to pay for every time there's a break-in. So, getting that reimbursement pretty quickly from the city was a little bit of a lifesaver in terms of, like, cash flow," Vinge said.

The surveillance upgrades also address a major hurdle business owners face when reporting property crimes to police.

"The minute somebody breaks in, we have video proof to be able to call 911 because they do require that there is proof of a break-in happening by video or eyewitness," Vinge said.

Calls for a long-term solution

What's next:

While business owners say the financial relief is vital for survival in a tough economy, Vinge noted that reimbursement grants only address the aftermath of property crime.

"I'm hearing stories of other businesses being broken into five, seven, nine times, and thankfully, there is some reimbursement available, but are we getting to the source of the issue?" Vinge said.

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