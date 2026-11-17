The Brief Redmond police are searching for suspects in the Nov. 13 shooting death of 18-year-old Yahir Cepeda of Shoreline. Police say a dispute escalated into gunfire near Avondale Road, and the suspects fled in a black Chevrolet Impala. Investigators are asking drivers with dashcam footage from Avondale Road around the time of the shooting to come forward.



Redmond police are asking for the public's help to find who shot and killed a Shoreline teenager on Nov. 13.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near Avondale Road and Northeast 98th Way.

Police said the victim and suspect got into a dispute that escalated into an exchange of gunfire, killing 18-year-old Yahir Cepeda.

Cepeda was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, but died as he was being transported to the hospital.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Redmond police at the scene of a deadly shooting investigation on Nov. 13, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Redmond PD believe the suspects fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Impala, though the model year is unknown.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam footage with the following criteria to come forward:

Avondale Road Northeast, between Northeast Novelty Hill Road and Northeast Union Hill Road

Northbound from 2:55 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound from 3:33 p.m. to 3:36 p.m.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the following times, even if it doesn't appear to capture anything relevant, is asked to contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

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