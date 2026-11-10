Supporters, critics react to Seattle expanding CCTV cameras

The Brief Mayor Katie Wilson authorized the expansion of the Seattle Police Department's surveillance camera network into Capitol Hill, the Central District, and the Stadium District, backed by police and business leaders to help track suspects and reduce crime. An independent audit by the NYU Policing Project highlighted policy vulnerabilities—including indefinite storage of video clips on Evidence.com and unlogged feed access—prompting the city to commit to adopting most of its 19 oversight recommendations. Civil liberties coalition Community Not Cameras demanded the system be shut down rather than reformed, warning that court orders could force the city or vendor Axon to hand footage over to federal immigration authorities.



Mayor Katie Wilson announced that the Seattle Police Department will expand its surveillance camera network, turning devices back on in the Stadium District and preparing deployments to Capitol Hill and the Central District in the coming months.

The expansion follows an independent audit of the department's Real Time Crime Center conducted by the NYU Policing Project, which identified policy vulnerabilities surrounding data sharing and user oversight while confirming safeguards such as bans on facial recognition technology.

"At this juncture, there are good reasons for targeted deployment of police CCTV cameras in areas experiencing persistent crime," Wilson said. "I am authorizing SPD to move forward with the expansion of CCTV cameras."

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City and business leaders back expansion

What they're saying:

Police leadership and city officials praised the decision, citing public safety gains during earlier deployments.

Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles credited the cameras with assisting law enforcement during major events, pointing to a month with zero homicides during the World Cup.

"I won't credit the cameras alone, but they helped our officers and detectives tremendously," Sayles said. "Our analysts have helped track homicide suspects, recovered stolen property, and find people who are missing and in danger."

Sayles added that the upcoming installations will help address neighborhood safety concerns, including in areas with recent shootings: "I believe it's going to be providing that safety and security for our community members and also leading our detectives, our officers, to these bad actors."

Seattle City Council Public Safety Chair Bob Kettle endorsed the expansion, calling it a pragmatic move. The Downtown Seattle Association and the Seattle Metro Chamber also backed the rollout, emphasizing the role of modern technology in public safety.

Audit outlines policy gaps, oversight needs

Dig deeper:

The city commissioned the audit by the NYU Policing Project to evaluate the department’s surveillance infrastructure and data management protocols.

While the report outlined 19 recommendations for policy revisions, it warned that "once data exists, no city or agency can guarantee it will never be shared."

According to findings highlighted in the review, the department maintains saved video clips indefinitely on vendor Evidence.com, and analysts have been able to access camera feeds without logging active case numbers.

Wilson said the city plans to implement most of the audit's 19 recommendations as it installs equipment in the expanded neighborhoods.

CCTV cameras activated in Pioneer Square/Stadium area of Seattle ahead FIFA World Cup 2026

Community coalition demands shutdown over federal risks

The other side:

Civil liberties advocates and community groups strongly criticized the expansion, calling on city leaders to dismantle the network rather than adopt policy reforms.

"The recommendations to reform the RTCC in the report are half-measures," the coalition Community Not Cameras said in a press release. "More oversight, audit policies and targeted use won't eliminate the fact that this system can and will be abused."

The coalition warned that court orders could compel technology vendor Axon or the city to surrender footage to federal immigration enforcement agencies.

"Seattle is a city that is full of tech talent, and we have a broad pool from which to hire if we wanted to operate a system that was fully controlled by us," coalition member Noah Williams said. "That is simply not what this system provided by Axon is."

The group called on Wilson to honor past commitments regarding sanctuary city protections and redirect surveillance investments into local social services.

"Turn off the cameras," the coalition stated. "We ask the Mayor to stand with her neighbors that she vowed to protect and invest in community, not cameras."

Wilson defended the decision during a press conference on Tuesday, maintaining that the city has received zero external requests related to immigration or reproductive healthcare enforcement.

"I am dedicated to making Seattle the safest big city in the country," Wilson said. "Safe from gun violence and serious crime and safe from authoritarianism from the federal government."

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