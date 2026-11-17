The Brief Tuesday brought morning clouds, fog in some places and showers in a few areas. Highs were in the low 50s. It could get a bit breezy tonight through tomorrow morning. Especially on the coast, and along the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Showers move into the area Wednesday, but will mainly stay in Seattle southward, and on the coast.



We started this morning with minor fog in Kitsap County, but elsewhere it was just cloudy. There were also showers in east King County and on the coast.

We should see some sun breaks throughout the day with temperatures in the low 50s. Seattle’s forecast high temperature is 51 today.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low 50s with temperatures around seasonal average for this time of year. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It could get a bit breezy tonight through tomorrow morning. Especially on the coast and along the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

Showers move into the area but will mainly stay Seattle southward, and on the coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Showers move into the area but will mainly stay southward of Seattle, and on the coast.

The main shower activity will be between 7a-4p, and the biggest areas of impact will be South Puget Sound, Kitsap Peninsula and on the South Coast of Washington.

As Claire mentioned last night, snow levels this week will be much lower, and cooler temperatures return to the mountains. On Wednesday, we could see a few snowflakes at our mountain passes, but nothing major is expected.

The showers will stay mainly south of Seattle, so do not expect a lot of moisture from this event.

Big picture view:

Dry today, some showers on Wednesday. Thursday & Friday will be dry, and showers return Saturday through early next week. And look at those Friday/Saturday temperatures starting with the number 4. Chilly!

More clouds with the system moving through the southern portion of our area Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

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