The Brief Michael Anthony O’Neal Fleming, 33, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 13 fatal shooting of his former co-worker, 36-year-old Graeme Dobbeck, at a 76 gas station near the Space Needle. Fleming was arrested in Chicago on Oct. 20 following a multi-state search and was recently extradited to Washington, where he is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on a $5 million bail. Victim Graeme Dobbeck’s parents spoke outside court following the arraignment, describing the emotional toll of seeing the suspect in person as they seek justice for their son.



The 33-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a former co-worker at a gas station near the Space Needle last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Michael Anthony O’Neal Fleming entered the plea during his arraignment following his extradition back to Washington. He remains in custody at the King County Correctional Facility on $5 million bail, according to jail records.

King County prosecutors charged Fleming with first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement in the Oct. 13 death of 36-year-old Graeme Dobbeck.

What they're saying:

Dobbeck’s parents spoke outside the courtroom after hearing Fleming enter his plea, acknowledging they were prepared for the legal step while grappling with the emotional reality of seeing him in person.

"I anticipated the not guilty plea," Dobbeck's father, Ben, said. "It's very difficult to be right in front of the person who we believe killed my son."

Dobbeck’s mother echoed the sentiment, noting the weight of the court proceedings.

"My heart is just very heavy and like Ben said, it just all became very real today and I'm overwhelmed by the process and just hoping that we get justice for Graeme," she said.

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The backstory:

According to the Seattle Police Department and King County charging documents, officers responded to a shooting report at the 76 gas station at 351 Broad St. on Oct. 13. A customer found Dobbeck unresponsive behind the counter with apparent gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage showing a man dressed in all black enter the store and purchase a drink before getting behind the counter, attacking and shooting Dobbeck, and fleeing on foot.

Detectives identified Fleming as a former employee who had worked with Dobbeck at the station. Charging documents state Fleming shot his former co-worker multiple times without a clear motive.

Big picture view:

The Seattle shooting sparked a multi-state manhunt that eventually linked Fleming to a separate homicide investigation in the Midwest.

On Oct. 19, police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, conducted a welfare check at a home on Washington Road after an employer reported a worker had missed several days of shifts. Officers found Rodney Brushwood and his wife, Rena Oneal, dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds. Court documents identify the couple as Fleming’s mother and stepfather, and Wisconsin authorities named Fleming a person of interest in their deaths.

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During the investigation, Kenosha detectives interviewed Fleming’s twin brother, who reported receiving erratic text messages suggesting Fleming was experiencing a mental health crisis. According to court documents, Fleming had asked his brother for their parents' address—which the brother refused to give—and their mother had mentioned Fleming was in Chicago.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Fleming in Chicago on Oct. 20. Following extradition proceedings, he was booked into the King County Correctional Facility at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department, the Kenosha Police Department, King County court and jail records and previous FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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