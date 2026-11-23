The Brief



Two people were found dead in Aberdeen early Monday morning after a single-story home caught fire, according to the Aberdeen Fire Department.

What we know:

Officials said firefighters were called to the fire by a neighbor around 2:17 a.m. at W 2nd Street in Aberdeen.

Once they arrived, crews found the residence filled with smoke. The neighbor who reported the fire told firefighters that two people in their 60s lived there, but was unsure if they were inside.

Firefighters tried entering the home, but due to extremely heavy smoke, high temperatures, and "a significant accumulation of contents throughout the home, which severely restricted access and created obstacles to safe entry," most of the suppression efforts were done from outside the home.

While fighting the fire from outside, crews were able to determine that the two residents were still inside. Once access to the inside of the home was obtained, the residents were found.

They were both declared dead at the scene.

Crews said the fire was put out about two hours after the initial call came in, and that the home was a "total loss."

What they're saying:

"A total of 19 firefighters and three chief officers responded to the incident, utilizing four fire engines, two medic units, and three chief officer vehicles," the Aberdeen Fire Department said. "Additional assistance was provided by the Aberdeen Police Department, Grays Harbor Public Utility District, Cascade Natural Gas, and the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation; however, investigators believe it stems from the home not being equipped with working smoke detectors.

The Grays Harbor Corners Office said that the identities of the two residents will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Aberdeen Fire Department.

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