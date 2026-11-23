The Brief Sea-Tac Airport expects heavy Thanksgiving crowds as nearly 82 million Americans travel nationwide from Nov. 24–30. Travelers can get 90 minutes of free evening general parking through Nov. 29, while the SEA Spot Saver line-skipping program permanently ends Nov. 30. Airport officials recommend arriving two hours early for domestic flights, three for international, and avoiding peak rush hours before 9 a.m.



Some traditions that are typically associated with Thanksgiving include turkey, football, and potentially uncomfortable political conversations.

But another popular aspect of the holiday that can be overlooked is traveling.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects that nearly 82 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 30.

Locally, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is also expecting plenty of foot traffic. Keep reading below for everything you need to know about airport parking, security checkpoint wait times, and more.

Sea-Tac airport parking

What you can do:

SEA offers general parking, reserved parking, drive-up parking, accessible parking, over-height parking, motorcycle parking, extended stay parking, and electric vehicle parking.

From Monday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Nov. 29, the airport is providing 90 minutes of free parking on its General Parking levels from 7 p.m. until midnight to help facilitate pick-ups and drop-offs.

Reserved Parking

To access Reserved Parking, which is found in the SEA airport garage on Level 4 (all rows) and Level 5 (rows N through W), a reservation must be made in advance. SEA advises reserving as early as possible to have the most options at your disposal. The airport adds that its rates for reserved parking are all-inclusive, so the price you see is the price you pay.

Daily Reserved Parking, which covers a 24-hour period, is $47. The overstay hourly rate is $10, meaning that travelers will be charged $10 an hour for every hour they remain parked in their spot beyond the time they initially reserved.

Also, the airport recently said that increased demand forced it to open up about 641 additional stalls for reserved parking, but that's not the only option available to travelers.

Drive-up Parking

Drive-up Parking can be found in General Parking on all rows of Levels 1 through 3 and Levels 6 through 8. On Level 5, drive-up parking is available in rows A through M.

The rates for this type of parking are:

Hourly: $8

Daily: $37

Weekly: $222

Accessible Parking

ADA-designated parking stalls can be found in General Parking on Level 5 and Reserved Parking on Levels 4 and 5.

Vehicles must properly display a valid form of disabled permit identification. These stalls are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be reserved online in advance.

Over-height Parking

The height limit for vehicles entering the Airport Garage is 6 feet and 10 inches. SEA notes that the lot for vehicles above that limit is very limited and regularly reaches full capacity.

There are 78 stalls, with four designated for ADA use, and is operated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Travelers can access the garage via the southern entrance off 182nd Street and Highway 99/ International Boulevard from the north or south. Follow the signs marked "over-height parking" from the Airport Expressway. At the entry plaza, use the open lane on the far right and take a ticket from the machine. After the gate opens, drive in and park in any of the stalls in the outdoor lot. The lot is within walking distance to the terminal.

Motorcycle Parking

Motorcycles can be parked in General Parking. The same parking rates apply for hourly, daily, and weekly parking.

Electric Vehicle Parking

The airport has 94 electric vehicle stalls (64 on Level 7 in rows E and F, and 30 on Level 4 in rows E and F), which provide free EV charging on a first-come, first-served basis. Stalls are marked with green striping and designated as "Electric Car Charging Only."

SEA notes that it uses Level 2 chargers. These stalls cannot be reserved in advance.

Extended Stay Parking

Travelers parking for more than 30 days must reserve online or make special arrangements through the SEA Airport's Public Parking Office, (206) 787-4069. Without these arrangements, the vehicle may be considered abandoned and could be towed at the owner's expense.

SEA Spot Saver

Dig deeper:

The last reservations made through SEA Spot Saver will be good through Nov. 29, but the program will officially end on Nov. 30.

"Our new Checkpoint 1 and additional lanes in Checkpoint 6 have brought long-term solutions to keep up with our growth while significantly reducing wait times. Thanks to all of you SEA Spot Saver fans!" the airport said.

The free service allowed travelers to schedule a screening time ahead of their flight, avoiding the long wait times at TSA checkpoints.

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Sea-Tac airport security wait times

Travelers can check real-time security checkpoint wait times through the flySEA app, online, or on digital displays located throughout the terminal.

All gates at SEA can be accessed through any checkpoint. There are six checkpoints at the airport, which feature a variety of methods to get through security screenings quicker.

Below are the screening types available at each checkpoint:

Checkpoint 1: General, CLEAR+

Checkpoint 2: General

Checkpoint 3: General, TSA PreCheck , Premium, TSA PreCheck Touchless ID

Checkpoint 4: General, Premium, SEA Spot Saver (up until Nov. 30), SEA Visitor Pass

Checkpoint 5: TSA PreCheck

Checkpoint 6: General, Premium, TSA PreCheck, TSA PreCheck Touchless ID, CLEAR+

General tips to ensure smooth travel

SEA encourages arriving at the airport at least two hours before your boarding time for any domestic flight. The number is raised to three hours if it is an international flight.

"More than one-third of SEA’s daily passenger volume arrives at the airport before 9 a.m., causing busy conditions on the airport drives and at TSA security checkpoints. Two more peak periods occur from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 9 to 11 p.m.," the airport says.

Also, travelers should check in for their flight ahead of time and download or print their boarding pass before arriving at the airport.

Always review your airline's bag policies as well. If you don't need to check a bag, head straight to security checkpoints.

If you need additional help, information desks are located near Checkpoint 1, by Checkpoint 4, and Gate A6.

Finally, the airport also has resources designed for, but not limited to, travelers with autism or other invisible disabilities to repeatedly review with their family/caregivers prior to travel. Two sensory rooms can be found at the airport, including the SEA Underground A Station in the long hallway near the elevators and on Level 3 above Gate C3 near the lookout.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, AAA, and previous reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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