Why is the Seattle skyline red, white, blue? What we know
SEATTLE - The Seattle skyline is getting a patriotic makeover Monday night as several local landmarks light up in red, white and blue.
Why is the Seattle skyline lit red, white and blue?
What we know:
The Seattle skyline will glow red, white and blue Monday, Nov. 23, to celebrate the decision to award the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup to a joint bid by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, according to local officials.
Participating landmarks include Lumen Field, Rainier Square, Rainier Tower, Seattle Convention Center, Seattle Courtyard Marriott, T-Mobile Park and Tower 1201.
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Although host cities have yet to be selected, Seattle is among more than 30 candidate locations aiming to welcome international teams, building on its role in the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup.
What we don't know:
Final selections depend on FIFA's host-city criteria. FIFA is expected to share more details about the selection process later.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a joint news release by leaders of Seattle Reign FC, the Seattle Local Organizing Committee (Seattle LOC), the Seattle Sports Commission and Visit Seattle, along with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.
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