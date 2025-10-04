Seattle lights up blue for Mariners ahead playoff games

The city turned blue overnight as fans across Seattle and the nation geared up for game time at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners host Game 1 of the ALDS playoffs kicks off on Saturday. We have a guide on when all the playoff games will happen.

Heading into the playoffs this weekend, several iconic sites in the Mariners' home city lit up blue to show support for the MLB team after they made an impressive run to clinch a spot in the finals.

Light the City Blue event, including The Seattle Great Wheel, T-Mobile Park, and Lumen Field. (Source: Seattle Mariners)

Light the City Blue event featuring The Seattle Great Wheel and a trident on the Russell Investments Center. (Source: Seattle Mariners)

Along Seattle's famed waterfront, fans from land and water could see The Seattle Great Wheel shining in classic Mariners blue alongside other buildings.

In a post to social media on Saturday, the Mariners account posted additional photos with the caption, "For Seattle. #SeizeTheMoment."

FOX 13 also has more on how to watch ALDS Game 1 in Seattle.

Light the City Blue event featured several buildings and structures around Seattle showing pride for the Mariners (Source: Seattle Mariners)

The Source: Stills from timelapse videos provided by the Seattle Mariners organization show the Seattle light display ahead of the playoff games.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travel nurse recovering after attack at Kent Station, fundraiser started for recovery

Here are the 'luckiest retailers' in WA to buy winning lottery tickets

Brawl after Sounders Leagues Cup win prompts security concerns

MoPOP's Nirvana exhibit closing after 14 years in Seattle

Bellevue Applebee's employee said 'I'm sorry' before brutally attacking manager: docs

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.