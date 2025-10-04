ALDS game 1: How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers

The Seattle Mariners are gearing up as they head into the playoffs over the first weekend on October. Fans will have several ways to watch if they are not heading down to T-Mobile Park, where five new postseason food options were just announced.

The Mariners will be hosting Game 1 on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Game 2 on Sunday, Oct. 5, at the Seattle stadium.

When is Game 1 for the Seattle Mariners?

Game 1 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers is at 5:38 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 4.

How to watch the Mariners vs. Lions game on Saturday

The game will air on FS1. Tune in to your local FOX affiliate and check local listings for regionalized broadcast availability.

The Mariners shuttered their ROOT Sports streaming platform at the end of the regular season. They have now moved to the MLB umbrella at MLB.TV.

Fans in the Mariners broadcast territory can also go to the Seattle Sports 710 AM App or SeattleSports.com and listen to the game without any blackouts or restrictions.

