The Brief Seattle is among 30 candidate cities to host matches for the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup after FIFA awarded the tournament to a joint bid by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica. Local officials and sports leaders are touting Seattle's women's sports profile – anchored by Seattle Reign FC, the Seattle Storm and the Seattle Torrent – following the six men's World Cup matches hosted in 2026. Final host-city selections depend on FIFA's criteria, while local landmarks are scheduled to light up red, white and blue Monday night to mark the announcement.



World Cup soccer could return to Seattle after officials announced Monday that the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup is heading to the United States, placing the Emerald City back on the candidate list.

Fans in Seattle cheer as Team USA makes their first goal of the match against the Australians in the World Cup on June 19, 2026

FIFA announces Women's World Cup returns to the U.S. in 2031

What we know:

Local officials and sports executives welcomed the decision to award the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup to a joint bid by the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Although host cities have yet to be selected, Seattle is among 30 candidate locations aiming to welcome international teams for the tournament, building on its role in the 2026 men's FIFA World Cup.

Dig deeper:

It will be the third time the U.S. has hosted the Women's World Cup, following 1999 and 2003. The tournament also gives the U.S. women's team another shot at winning a title on home soil, as it did in 1999 against China at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

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Few cities have backed women's soccer as consistently as Seattle, where Reign FC has connected local supporters with star players since the NWSL's inaugural 2013 season and helped shape the league's national profile.

What they're saying:

"Seattle doesn’t have to manufacture a women’s soccer story. It’s already here," said Maya Mendoza-Exstrom, chief business officer of Seattle Reign FC and a board member of the Seattle Local Organizing Committee (Seattle LOC). "From the players who helped build the USWNT to the Reign, a founding club of the NWSL, this community has backed the women’s game for generations. Bringing the Women’s World Cup here would honor that history and bring the world’s biggest stage to a city that has always shown up for the women’s game."

The backstory:

The 2026 men's World Cup brought six matches to the region, drawing more than 1.2 million fans to fan events and community programs statewide. More than 400 organizations, along with thousands of workers and volunteers, helped pull off the effort.

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"Seattle is a soccer city that believes women deserve the biggest stages in sports, business and civic life," said Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson. "We have the teams, fans, businesses, investors and women leaders who have turned women’s sports into a powerful part of our culture and economy. Seattle is ready to host the Women’s World Cup and show the world what it looks like when a city goes all out for world-class women’s soccer!"

Beyond professional soccer, Seattle has cemented itself as a national leader in women's sports — with four-time WNBA champion Seattle Storm and the Seattle Torrent of the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Local perspective:

"With a proud history of championship-winning women’s professional teams and a community that continues to champion women athletes, Seattle is uniquely positioned to welcome the world once again," said Beth Knox, president and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commision. "Hosting FIFA Women’s World Cup matches would be the natural next chapter for a city that has long helped lead the way in advancing women’s sports."

Seattle is the only city in the United States with three professional women's teams across soccer, basketball and hockey, within city limits, according to local organizers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Brittany Ratcliffe #13 of Seattle Reign FC celebrates scoring her team's second goal with teammates during the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Bay FC at Lumen Field on September 12, 2026 in Seattle, Washington (Kevin Ng / NWSL / Getty Images) Expand

"Today is a historic day for women’s soccer and for every girl who has dreamed of competing on the world’s biggest stage." — Beth Knox, chair of the Seattle LOC Board and president and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission.

Seattle skyline to glow red, white and blue to celebrate announcement

Big picture view:

Monday night, the Seattle skyline will glow red, white and blue to mark FIFA's announcement. Participating landmarks include Lumen Field, Rainier Square, Rainier Tower, Seattle Convention Center, Seattle Courtyard Marriott, T-Mobile Park and Tower 1201.

Seattle skyline and Space Needle featured at dusk and sunset. (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Will Seattle host FIFA Women's World Cup 2031?

What we don't know:

Although Seattle is among the 30 candidate cities for the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup, final selections depend on FIFA's host-city criteria. FIFA is expected to share more details about the selection process later.

The original FIFA World Cup trophy as presented in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a joint news release by leaders of Seattle Reign FC, the Seattle Local Organizing Committee (Seattle LOC), the Seattle Sports Commission and Visit Seattle, along with Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson.

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