2026 FIFA World Cup brought $889M to Seattle, King County

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup generated $889 million in economic impact, $109 million in tax revenue, and nearly 20,000 jobs for Seattle and King County, surpassing revised local expectations. Driven by higher-than-expected international turnout and visits from seven national teams, crowds packed venues and events like the Seattle Soccer Celebration Barge throughout the summer. Local organizers and Visit Seattle highlighted that hosting the global tournament enhanced the region's international reputation and created more than 35 lasting legacy projects.



The numbers are in, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup brought $889 million to Seattle and King County over the summer, surpassing even the city's best estimates for revenue and jobs.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was jointly hosted by 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico, and smashed local and digital viewership. Crowds packed Pioneer Square for nearly a month straight, and events on the Seattle Soccer Celebration Barge drew huge audiences.

Teams and fans from around the world stayed in Seattle and Spokane, including the national teams of Australia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, Iran, Qatar and Senegal. The Emerald City even hosted the U.S. National Team for their 2–0 win over Australia that got them into the Round of 16.

This photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows a view of the round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, the United States. (Photo by Xu Chang // Xinhua via Getty Images)

World Cup brings big money to Seattle

By the numbers:

Seattle's tourism bureau, Visit Seattle, says the city earned standout praise from The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, TIME and other publications.

Visit Seattle crunched the numbers and found that the 2026 FIFA World Cup surpassed their best hopes, bringing in an economic impact of $889 million, including $109 million in state and local tax revenue, and close to 20,000 jobs.

"These numbers are a testament to the power of large events and the hospitality industry, and how both can work together to drive economic prosperity in our city and region," said Visit Seattle's Chief Business Officer, Kelly Saling. "At the same time, the benefit goes beyond these immediate figures. The way that our city showed up on the global stage, amid all that exposure, will drive visitation to our region for years to come."

In the months leading up to the World Cup, Visit Seattle released an early economic forecast predicting the event would bring $929 million to the region, but revised that number down to $846 million, as they anticipated fewer international visitors and decreased capital project spending.

Referees, players of the United States and Belgium enter the pitch before the round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, the United States, July 6, 2026. (Photo by Bai Xuefei // Xinhua via Getty Images)

International fans flood Seattle for World Cup

Local perspective:

The city was pleasantly surprised to draw far more international visitors than expected, plus the U.S. National Team's win brought even more fans back for their game against Belgium.

"This was the summer the world fell in love with Seattle and Washington," said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of the SeattleFWC26 Local Organizing Committee. "The FIFA World Cup 2026 generated nearly $900 million in economic impact, created more than 35 lasting legacy projects, and showcased a region united in purpose and pride. Thanks to Visit Seattle and partners across every sector, we didn’t just host the world, we showed it what makes Seattle extraordinary."

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