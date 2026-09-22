Fat Bear Week 2026 voting: Katmai National Park's 'Mega Chonks' face off
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Fat Bear Week returns to Katmai National Park on Tuesday, inviting wildlife fans worldwide to vote for the park's chunkiest brown bear.
Photo of bear #747 fishing in a river during Fat Bear Week 2022 (Katmai National Park and preserve) (Credit: Photo courtesy of NPS L. Law)
Fat Bear Week 2026 at Katmai National Park in Alaska
The annual tournament, which runs through Sept. 29, highlights the bear's seasonal transformation as they gorge on local salmon to build critical fat reserves for winter hibernation.
A family of bears in Brooks River. (NPS C. Loberg)
Park officials noted that this year's competition features a strong new generation of cubs at Brooks Camp.
US Department of the Interior: Fat Bear Week words to remember
The U.S. Department of the Interior took to social media to give the public some words to familiarize themselves with for Fat Bear Week:
- "Hefty" – Packing extra poundage
- "Hoss" – Has its own gravitational pull
- "Wide Load" – Please allow extra room at Brooks Falls
- "Built Different" – Mostly made of salmon
- "Mega Chonk" – Final boss of chonks
- "Big Back" – Self-explanatory
- "Winter-ready" – Fat. Glorious. Prepared.
"Study up. There will be a test," the U.S. Department of the Interior wrote in a Facebook post.
Fat Bear Week 2026 voting
Participants can view the bracket and cast their ballots online at fatbearweek.org. Last year's contest drew more than 1.7 million votes from more than 100 countries, culminating in Bear 32, nicknamed "Chunk," taking the championship title.
In addition to the tournament website, fans can monitor the bears in real-time using live webcams provided by explore.org.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.
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