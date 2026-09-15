National Voter Registration Day: Here's what to know

The Brief Sept. 15 marks National Voter Registration Day, which serves as a reminder for eligible voters to check their registration status. Voters can register or update their information in a few different ways, such as online, in person or by mail. Election Day is Nov. 3, with a deadline to register online or by mail on Oct. 26.



Election Day is right around the corner, where eligible U.S. citizens can exercise their right to vote in the midterms.

Sept. 15 marks National Voter Registration Day, reminding and encouraging eligible voters to check their registration status and sign up for ballot status updates.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and the Office of the Secretary of State shined light on the national day Tuesday, laying out how voters can check their status and registration information.

Keep reading to check how to register, and get a refresher on eligibility requirements.

How to check voter registration information

If a voter's address or name has changed since the last election, updating voter registration information helps county elections offices ensure accuracy.

What you can do:

Voters can register or update their information in a few different ways:

Online at VoteWA.gov

In person at a county elections office

Mailing a completed voter registration form to a county elections office

The Office of the Secretary of State reminded voters that online and mailed registrations must be received by Mon. Oct. 26 ahead of the Nov. 3 Election Day.

In the circumstances that registrations are completed after the Oct. 26 deadline, the registration or updating of information can be completed in-person at a county elections office or voting center until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

What they're saying:

"Whether you’re registering for the first time or have been voting for years, today is a great reminder to take a few minutes and check your registration, make sure your information is current, and be ready to participate in the midterms," Hobbs said.

"Voting is one of the most direct ways you can make your voice heard, and it starts with being registered and ready to vote." — Secretary of State Steve Hobbs

How is voter eligibility determined?

According to the Secretary of State's office, people can register to vote in WA if they meet these requirements:

A U.S. citizen

WA state resident

18-years-old or older; 16-year-olds can sign up as a future voter through the state.

Do not have a court-ordered disqualification from voting.

Are not serving a sentence of total confinement in prison for a WA felony conviction under department of corrections jurisdiction.

Are not currently incarcerated for a federal or out-of-state felony conviction.

According to the Secretary of State's website, "If you were convicted of a felony in Washington, another state, or in federal court, your right to vote will be restored immediately upon release from prison. You must register again to receive a ballot."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Secretary of State's Office and an interview with the SOS on Good Day Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Boeing offers 10% raise to WA workers to head off union strike

GM to open new office in Seattle's Denny Triangle neighborhood

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Benton County

Seattle Mariners beat Athletics 19-1 for largest victory margin in team history

Super El Niño on the horizon: What record-breaking weather means for WA this winter

Seattle mayor responds to council demand over police chief's resignation

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .