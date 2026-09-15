3.8-magnitude earthquake felt northwest of WA, near Vancouver Island

The Brief A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Vancouver Island on Tuesday morning. The earthquake struck at 2:30 a.m. about 53 miles away from Neah Bay in Washington state. Multiple reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.



A magnitude 3.8 earthquake shook near Neah Bay and British Columbia in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Timeline:

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 2:30 a.m. about 21 miles south-west of Ucluelet, BC, and about 53 miles northwest of Neah Bay in Washington state.

A handful who felt the earthquake reported it on the USGS website. In addition to responses in Ucluelet, multiple people near Lake Cowichan and Victoria felt shaking.

Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4.0 or 5.0. For this particular event, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and no tsunami threats were issued.

What you can do:

Anyone who felt the quake is encouraged to report it to the USGS.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson unveils plan to curb gun violence

Family of Kent, WA teen arrested in Chelan Hills Fire investigation speaks out

Woman sexually assaulted on Renton, WA trail, suspect sought

Stolen car chase ends in I-5 rollover in Lynnwood, WA

Family of Seattle shooting victim says nobody would help him

Super El Niño on the horizon: What record-breaking weather means for WA this winter

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .