Car crashes into utility pole, catches fire in Auburn, WA

The Brief A woman was hospitalized as a precaution Monday morning after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing her car into a utility pole near Auburn, causing the vehicle to catch fire. Deputies reported that live wires and a nearby transformer delayed immediate repairs, keeping the roadway closed with an estimated four-hour reopening timeline. Puget Sound Energy reported no active power outages in the area despite the downed lines.



Crews are working to reopen a roadway in Auburn after a woman crashed her car into a utility pole, causing it to catch fire Monday morning.

WA Woman crashes into utility pole, car catches on fire

What we know:

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. near 51st Avenue South and South 310th Place. A deputy at the scene told FOX 13 Seattle crews that a woman driving southbound fell asleep at the wheel and hit the pole.

Authorities say she was able to get out of the car before it caught fire from the live wires.

What we don't know:

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but deputies did not say whether she suffered any injuries.

Power turned off after car crash

Previously, crews said that the wires were live and that crews were unable to shut off the power because a transformer was near the crash site. At around 8:40 a.m., the power was shut off, so the road closure – which was supposed to last 4 hours – is going to last longer, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle photographers speaking with deputies at the scene of the crash.

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