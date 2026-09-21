West Seattle Bridge street lighting repairs set to begin following copper theft

The Brief Seattle officials plan to replace roughly 80 dark streetlights along the West Seattle Bridge and Spokane Street Viaduct in an overnight project beginning by the end of the month. The outages stem from a June copper theft by a suspect posing as a utility worker, who cut about 400 feet of wire and remains at large following a missed court date. Crews will use overnight lane closures between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. for three to four weeks, installing enhanced anti-theft measures like welded access doors to prevent future tampering.



Commuters traveling across the West Seattle Bridge and Spokane Street Viaduct during early morning and late night hours have navigated dark stretches for months. Relief is finally approaching, as Seattle City Light and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) prepare to finalize traffic plans to replace roughly 80 dark streetlights.

West Seattle Bridge prepares for overnight lighting repairs

Timeline:

The extensive repair project requires careful coordination, lane closures and specialized traffic control plans.

Once officials formally approve the workflow, construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the month. To mitigate daytime gridlock along the high-traffic corridor, work crews will operate exclusively overnight from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The project is expected to span three to four weeks.

Infrastructure protection and prior theft costs

By the numbers:

While utility officials have not yet released a final cost estimate for the repairs until active work begins, prior copper thefts have inflicted heavy financial burdens on public infrastructure. City Light stated that as repairs progress, crews will integrate enhanced anti-theft protections – such as welded access doors and tamper-proof lids – to secure electrical components against future tampering.

West Seattle Bridge copper theft suspect remains at large

(Seattle Police Department)

The backstory:

The dark corridor stems from a brazen theft earlier in the summer. On June 27, a Seattle Police Department officer on proactive DUI patrol spotted 47-year-old Gregory Wayne Galitzeck on the shoulder of the westbound West Seattle Bridge at around 1 a.m.

Investigators stated the officer initially suspected a medical or safety emergency before discovering Galitzeck rolling up roughly 400 feet of freshly cut copper wire. Dressed in high-visibility gear, Galitzeck allegedly claimed he was a Seattle City Light employee fixing a routine lighting "snag". Authorities confirmed he possessed no valid identification, vehicle, or coworkers on site, alongside tools, fixed-blade weapons, and methamphetamine.

King County prosecutors subsequently charged Galitzeck with first-degree malicious mischief, first-degree theft, and first-degree criminal impersonation. Despite the felony charges, Galitzeck was released on a personal recognizance bond. After he failed to show up for his scheduled July 7 arraignment, a judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest. He remains at large.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Department of Transportation, Seattle City Light and court documents from the Seattle Police Department.

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