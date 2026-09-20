Missing Skagit County hiker found dead, sheriff's office says

The Brief Peter Kalapaca, 78, was found dead on Saturday in steep terrain off the Sauk Mountain Trail after going missing Thursday afternoon. Search-and-rescue teams located his body via helicopter in an area inaccessible to ground crews. The Sauk Mountain Trail has officially reopened following the conclusion of search operations.



The Skagit County Sheriff's Office said that a hiker who was reported missing in Skagit County on Thursday has been found dead.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said Friday it was conducting a search-and-rescue operation after receiving reports of a missing hiker on the Sauk Mountain Trail.

Deputies say the hiker, Peter Kalapaca, was last seen on the trail around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office said a helicopter crew found Kalapaca in steep terrain that wasn't accessible to search-and-rescue teams on the ground.

"Sadly, he was not moving and was deceased when found," the sheriff's office said. He was 78.

What they're saying:

"We also extend our deepest condolences to the Kalapaca family and loved ones," the sheriff's office said. "While nothing can lessen the loss of a loved one, we are grateful for the extraordinary effort made by everyone involved, which allows some measure of closure for the family."

"The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank each of the search and rescue teams, air resources, mountain rescue personnel, and partner agencies who assisted in this operation," the agency added.

On the sheriff's office Facebook post, one of the comments came from Andy Kalapaca, who is believed to be Peter's son.

"Thank you SAR teams. Not the outcome we hoped, but Dad is home now," Andy's comment read. "We are fortunate he didn't suffer and that his last steps were doing something he very much enjoyed rather than a hospice bed."

What's next:

The Sauk Mountain Trail was briefly closed as the sheriff's office conducted its search-and-rescue operation, but it has been reopened.

The Source: Information for this story came from social media posts by the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.

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